By

Want to be a racist. Love bigots. Need hate in your life. Want to be made to feel either superior or inferior? Then Critical Race Theory is for you. It teaches hate, bigotry and proves we are all insecure. If you need government to do your thinking, CRT is for you. But how can you tell when you child has gone over the edge into mental meltdown? “4) They try to get out of math homework by telling you math is racist: Well, it is. So why are you making them do it, you racist boomer? 5) They refuse to eat on Taco Tuesday due to cultural appropriation: Literally every white ally of social justice knows that enjoying any aspect of another culture that doesn’t belong to your own is racist. Segregate those cultures, Mom and Dad! 6) They ask all their minority classmates to bully them: Are they white? Then they deserve it! Get ready for your child’s first act of terrorism—it is only a matter of time. Thank you Democrats, the Klan and the historically racist Democrat Party. Fun fact. Progressive Democrat President Woodrow Wilson re-segregated the Federal work force—to go along with the Democrat Party creation of Jim Crow laws in the South and the revitalization of the KKK.

7 Signs Your Kid Might Be Learning CRT At School

BabylonBee.com, 7/12/21

We all know that CRT is simply the honest teaching of American history. It’s also a niche legal theory that is only taught in college. It’s also an arbitrary label that racists use to slander everything they don’t like. It’s also the only way to make sure your elementary school kids don’t grow up thinking slavery is good. Wow! Are you confused? You probably are. Whiteness has that effect on people. We’re here to help.

So how can you know your kids are being taught CRT in school? Here are the 7 signs:

1) They call your boss to tell how racist you are: If your kid tries to get you canceled because you perpetuate systems of oppressive whiteness by treating all races equally–which is totally racist– they might be learning CRT.

2) They segregate all their stuffed animals by fur color: Kids who have been taught CRT know the value of creating segregated, decolonized spaces for their stuffies of color to play without white harassment.

3) They come home with purple hair and a ‘Kill All Men’ tattoo: This look is the standard issue for kids who believe all the tenets of CRT.

4) They try to get out of math homework by telling you math is racist: Well, it is. So why are you making them do it, you racist boomer?

5) They refuse to eat on Taco Tuesday due to cultural appropriation: Literally every white ally of social justice knows that enjoying any aspect of another culture that doesn’t belong to your own is racist. Segregate those cultures, Mom and Dad!

6) They ask all their minority classmates to bully them: Are they white? Then they deserve it!

7) They explain over dinner how Marxist ideology is a potent and effective tool for infiltrating all aspects of modern civilization– including culture, religion, economy, and government– in order to dismantle the established order and topple the bourgeois: Wow! so true!

If your kid exhibits any of these signs, they’re on their way! Give them a salute, Comrade!