70% of San Fran residents say quality of life has declined: poll

Want to live in a crime ridden, disease infected, slum with homeless on your doorstep on crowding the sidewalks of the street, including in the business district? San Fran is the place for you. Open air drug dealers no longer concerned about the police since the DA is refusing to prosecute cocaine and heroin sellers. The theft of cars in UP 753% in one year. Feel safe in San Fran?

“A new poll released Tuesday by the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce shows 8 out of 10 residents in San Francisco consider crime has worsened in recent years.

It’s the second year in a row residents are saying crime has increased – with 70% feeling the quality of life in San Francisco has declined.

According to the poll, a high number of respondents cited the city’s homeless crisis and crime as the leading problems.

Around 88% of people said homelessness has worsened in recent years, and 80% viewed addressing this homeless crisis a high priority.

The sad part is that instead of defeating those in office responsible for these Third World conditions, they elect people who promise to make it worse. If you still live in San Fran, stop complaining YOU are at fault for your own condition. You elected DA Boudin, Mayor Breed and the 15 members of the Board of Supervisors. You can start returning San Fran to a place of dignity by Recalling Boudin. If you do not sign the petition, stop complaining, you are responsible for the slums of San Fran.