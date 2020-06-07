$75 Million Boring Airport Tunnel Gets Approval Versus $1.5 Billion Light Rail Extension

Elon Musk is a hero to the taxpayers. San Bernardino was going to spend $1.5 billion for a train. Instead they will spend no more than $75 million for the same results! Oh course the crony corporations and the unions will be the losers. This train was not about the public, it was about a way to scam the public.

“The Boring Company proposal would build a 2.8-mile tunnel, 14 feet in diameter and about 35 feet underground. It would take passengers in electric vehicles with rubber tires traveling up to 127 mph to and from the airport. Each ride would take about 90 seconds to two minutes.

Boring Company and Tesla are develop electric vans for up to 12 people and their luggage. The tunnel system would be able to move 1,200 people per day, or 10 million-plus per year.

Saves money. Works quickly. No union shut downs! Between the boring—which is also going on near LAX in Los Angeles, and the hyperloop that Las Vegas is going to use instead of a train to nowhere, Musk has become the answer to an out of control government. The private sector has the answers—government creates the problems.