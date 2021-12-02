By

Congrats to the parents in Sacramento. The School District refuses to tell the students any of the short term and long term risks of taking the jab. They refuse to take financial and health responsibility when things go wrong—per the CDC north of 16,000 fully vaccinated have died—and nether the greedy drug companies or government take responsibility—with the drug companies making more than a billion dollars in PROFITS ach month from these dangerous drugs. “While the deadline for students older than 12 in the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) to submit their COVID-19 vaccination record is Nov. 30, more than half of them submitted nothing. “Any way that we can protect our kids is better than not doing it” said Isabel Pena as she sat in a pickup line waiting for her two children at school. Both her children have been vaccinated. Will the long term problems include infertility, cancer, heart problems, no one is telling. In fact the FDA will not release the data on the trials for 55 years—in other words they are hiding the problems of the vaccines. If this was good for you so many people would not have died and government would be willing to tell about the trials.

75% of SCUSD students have not shown proof of vaccination as deadline nears

Sacramento City Unified School District students have until November 30th to submit their vaccination record. Something went wrong.

Author: Monica Coleman (ABC10), Staff (ABC10), 11/30/21

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While the deadline for students older than 12 in the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) to submit their COVID-19 vaccination record is Nov. 30, more than half of them submitted nothing.

“Any way that we can protect our kids is better than not doing it” said Isabel Pena as she sat in a pickup line waiting for her two children at school. Both her children have been vaccinated.

Pena said that she believes students being vaccinated makes in-person learning safer.

The deadline for SCUSD comes on the heels of the Center for Disease Control now recommending vaccine booster shots for all adults because of the omicron variant.

“Kids are social and they’re gonna, even though they’re wearing masks and everything, they’re still gonna get together and there’s always a chance that they’re gonna get the COVID,” Pena said.

According to the SCUSD COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, 75% of students are not vaccinated or haven’t uploaded their vaccine card.

The mandate says that, if students are not vaccinated by the new school year in January, they will have to enroll in independent study.

Sacramento City Teachers Association representative David Fisher says that there are flaws in the plan.

“Currently, they’re not able to staff the remote program to the level they need to based on the number of students and families who would prefer to have the independent study” Fisher said.

He went on to say that teachers represented by the union agree with the mandate but are disappointed by the amount of time it has taken to get started.

“We know that the district had a program where educators that weren’t vaccinated were supposed to get tested regularly since the school year started and that was never implemented,” he said.

ABC10 reached out to SCUSD regarding students who do not show proof of vaccination by the deadline. They provided the following response below.

“Starting December 1, SCUSD will begin the work of reaching out directly to those who did not file their vaccination status to guide them on the path to be compliant with our requirement by the January deadline. SCUSD will also be continuing to offer weekly vaccination clinics and provide testing to those who are not fully vaccinated”