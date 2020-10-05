By

Thanks to the Democrats promotion of mail in ballots, the March primary say at least 100,000 Californians lose their right to vote. This is just the tip of the iceberg. The March primary had about half the number of voters we will have on November 3. Looks like the promotion of all mail ballots is the promotion of voter suppression—what else would you expect from Democrats?

So, the extension means more ballot boxes will be “found” late in the game—as many as needed to steal elections. Corruption? More proof California has not had an honest election in years. Want to start a pool on how many deal people vote in this election? It will be a record number.

CA didn’t count 100,000 mail-in ballots in March. How many were thrown out in your county?

By Lara Korte, Merced Sun Star, 10/2/20

California Governor Gavin Newsom responds to claims by President Donald Trump that mail-in ballot elections result in fraud, saying studies have found minimal problems in the past from such voting systems. By California Governor

California registered voters will receive mail-in ballots over the next month, regardless of whether they requested them or not.

Although President Donald Trump again on Tuesday expressed doubt that mail-in ballots would result in a legitimate election, his own Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, has explicitly said the U.S. Postal Service can handle a mostly mail-in election.

California has had issues, however. Election officials tossed 102,428 vote-by-mail ballots in the March 2020 primaries, 70,000 of them because they arrived late. Officials did not report whether voters themselves or the postal service was to blame.

The total number of tossed ballots represented less than 2% of all mail ballots in California. Los Angeles County accounted for the most, followed by Orange, San Francisco and Riverside counties.

State officials sought to remedy that issue by extending the deadline for election offices to receive ballots. Over the summer, California extended the deadline for receiving ballots from three days to 17 days after the election. Mail ballots must still be postmarked on or before Nov. 3.

Voters can also ensure their mail ballots are counted by filling them out correctly, sending them on time, and tracking them through a state website.

Read on to learn how many ballots your county had to toss in March, according to the California Secretary of State.

COUNTY TOTAL REJECTED MAIL BALLOTS PERCENT OF MAIL BALLOTS TOSSED Alameda 1,142 0.34% Alpine 11 2.12% Amador 56 0.37% Butte 1,133 1.69% Calaveras 282 1.57% Colusa 45 1.23% Contra Costa 3,621 1.45% Del Norte 67 1.26% El Dorado 816 1.14% Fresno 1,706 0.99% Glenn 90 1.51% Humboldt 146 0.47% Imperial 259 1.48% Inyo 40 0.77% Kern 2,210 1.87% Kings 369 2.06% Lake 110 0.84% Lassen 10 0.15% Los Angeles 17,743 1.53% Madera 586 2.02% Marin 1,836 2.14% Mariposa 105 1.45% Mendocino 343 1.37% Merced 869 2.56% Modoc 19 0.77% Mono 31 1.03% Monterey 421 0.59% Napa 525 1.13% Nevada 246 0.58% Orange 9,506 1.47% Placer 1,358 1.18% Plumas 0 0.00% Riverside 7,111 1.89% Sacramento 4,603 1.24% San Benito 293 1.91% San Bernardino 4,482 1.68% San Diego 6,243 0.95% San Francisco 9,407 4.52% San Joaquin 1,849 1.60% San Luis Obispo 666 0.75% San Mateo 4,220 2.12% Santa Barbara 1,542 1.56% Santa Clara 6,136 1.41% Santa Cruz 852 1.19% Shasta 442 0.95% Sierra 9 0.65% Siskiyou 223 1.81% Solano 446 0.56% Sonoma 2,454 1.59% Stanislaus 1,655 1.81% Sutter 140 0.66% Tehama 167 1.13% Trinity 56 1.49% Tulare 923 1.65% Tuolumne 116 0.57% Ventura 1,508 0.91% Yolo 901 1.90% Yuba 283 2.24% Total 102,428 1.45%

