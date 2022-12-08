By

Christians in China—and Colorado are being harassed by government. In China it could be a death sentence. Canada and England are both calling the Bible hate speech and ministers have to be careful NOT to quote certain passages or they can be fined and jailed. Freedom of religion is under attack, even with the First Amendment. “Our pastor never gets arrested for preaching and frankly, he’s starting to get a bit stale: He doesn’t even make Marvel movie references. We have to drive all the way to church in the morning instead of conveniently meeting in our homes in the basement with the lights off: Chinese Christians don’t know the pain of getting everyone in the minivan on Sunday.

8 Ways The American Church Has It Worse Than The Church In China

In China, Christians can’t openly worship the Lord because it’s illegal. They have to meet in homes like the early Christians living under the reign of Nero. But in America, we have it so much worse!

Look, we are totally persecuted too —

NOT SATIRE: Right now Christians are fleeing tyranny in China, violent attacks in Myanmar, unconscionable cruelty in North Korea. Christians elsewhere are beaten, their property destroyed, and killed.

How can we help? The first step is to pray.