HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 3/29/21

ALERT—ALERT—ALERT During the last CRP convention, Chair Jessica Patterson tried to sneak through a by-law change that would have allowed her to ENDORSE her candidate for Governor—and make that the candidate of the California Republican Party. We caught it, exposed it and she was hammered by hundreds of delegates who did not like the idea. She was forced to withdraw the proposal. Now, she is back trying to force 1427 delegates to support her candidate for Governor—which appears to be Kevin Faulconer. How is she doing this? Patterson is going to call a meeting of the Executive Committee, 101 members and have them endorse. Not mentioned is that SHE gets to appoint 50 members of the Executive Committee—guess how they will vote. Plus a few legislators, Board members and in an instant the $100 dues you paid to be a delegate goes up in smoke—the insiders will determine YOUR candidate for Governor.

Why is this important to Faulconer? First, on the ballot statement sent by the Secretary of State, it will be noted he is the endorsed candidate of the California Republican Party. Even though the delegates were NEVER given a choice, a voice or a vote.

Second, he is allowed to collect a specific amount of money from his donors. If the CRP/Patterson endorses him, then his major donors can donate as much as they want to the CRP—and they can spend the money for his campaign. Oh, and Patterson will again take credit for something she did not do—raising the money.

A CRP Board meeting is scheduled for April 17. This could be announced at that meeting. Or, she can do it sooner without even notifying the Board. Do you agree that one person, already supporting a candidate for Governor, should put the whole Party behind that person—without a voice, a vote? You could demand a Special Convention for the purpose of endorsing a candidate—or just let the voters decide.

Placer County has 400,000 people. At the last Central Committee meeting they had about 150 people, in a face to face meeting.

Los Angeles County has 10,000,000 people. At the last LAGOP meeting, held via ZOOM, they had about 80 people. Why? See this notice I received about the LAGOP April 15 meeting. Note it is NOT allowed to be sent to anyone without permission, so I appreciate Andy sending me a copy.

“This email is meant to remind you that our next Full Central Committee meeting will be held on April 15th at 6:00 PM with check-in beginning at 5:15 PM. Your attendance at these meetings is important, so please RSVP as soon as possible. Among the topics that will be discussed are the ongoing Recall efforts as well as issues of REDISTRICTING.

PLEASE NOTE: If members want to invite a guest they must notify us no later than noon on the Tuesday before the meeting. Our Committee Meetings are not open to the public unless otherwise specified. We want our members to feel comfortable in having open discussion. With this in mind, please do not forward our RSVP links or zoom login information to non-members, unless you have received explicit approval to do so.

Once again the California Republican Party and the Los Angeles GOP have failed to run a candidate against the Democrats in Los Angeles. In 2020, they allowed 12 Democrats to go unchallenged. Worse, it looks like the Democrat Socialists of America—the Sanders army, is going to win this seat on the unions and establishment Democrats.

Dallas Fowler has the support of every establishment/union Democrat. Isaac Bryan, the eventual winner is the DSA/Sanders candidate. Watch this race—it will be used by the DSA to further take control of the California Democrat Party.

From Scott Lays Nooner, 3/25/21: AD54 (Baldwin Hills-Culver City-Westwood): The field is now set for the May 18 special election for AD54, which was left vacant when Sydney Kamlager was elected to SD30 in a March 2 special. All six candidates who took out papers completed filing and voters will see the following on the ballot:

Bernard Benter (NPP) – Retail Grocery Worker

Isaac Bryan (D) – Educator/Community Organizer

Dallas Fowler (D) – Businesswoman/Non-Profit Executive

Heather Hutt (D) – Senator’s State Director

Samuel Robert Morales (D) – Financial Advisor/Entrepreneur

Cheryl Turner (D) – Tax Attorney/Commissioner

Biden and Democrats LIE—Children Die: How many more children will die because of the mentally challenged Biden that the hate America Democrats?

9-Yr-Old Migrant Girl Drowns While

Crossing Border into Texas

A nine-year-old migrant girl from Guatemala drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande with her mother and three-year-old sibling. Agents revived the mother and smaller child. Del Rio Sector Marine Unit agents came upon a small island in the middle of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, on March 20. The agents found three people unconscious on the island where they became stranded while attempting to cross from Mexico into Texas, according to information provided by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials. (Tweet)

