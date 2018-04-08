85,000 American Jobs Going to Foreigners

By

Have our government schools failed or have rich American corporations bought off the system. Thanks to our immigrations laws, American companies can hire 85,000 foreigners by “certifying” they could not find qualified Americans. Seriously? And they do this with a straight face. Those coming here from India and Pakistan are low wage, compared to Americans, and accept the working conditions without question. Instead these firms should have training programs to train Americans to do the jobs. “It took less than a week for businesses to snap up all 85,000 of the high-skilled visas available for 2019, the Trump administration said Friday, announcing that it has already received more than enough petitions to account for all of the H-1B visas it’s allowed to give out next year. The application period opened April 2 and is required to remain open for five days, giving companies a fair chance to apply. But that means far more applications are received than the 85,000 slots available, so U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the legal immigration arm of Homeland Security, will hold a lottery to pick the actual visa-winners.” We have millions of under employed Americans—let us start the process of giving them real skills, not being able to fill a taco shell.

Cap for H-1B visa program reached in just one week, Trump admin says

By Stephen Dinan, The Washington Time, 4/6/18

It took less than a week for businesses to snap up all 85,000 of the high-skilled visas available for 2019, the Trump administration said Friday, announcing that it has already received more than enough petitions to account for all of the H-1B visas it’s allowed to give out next year.

The application period opened April 2 and is required to remain open for five days, giving companies a fair chance to apply. But that means far more applications are received than the 85,000 slots available, so U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the legal immigration arm of Homeland Security, will hold a lottery to pick the actual visa-winners.

The visas are among the most controversial the government doles out, with high-tech companies desperate to win them to bring foreign workers here — prompting stories of American workers who trained the foreign workers, then were fired and replaced with the workers they just trained.

This marks the sixth year in a row that the cap was reached in the first week and a lottery has to be held.

During the Great Recession it would sometimes take months to reach the cap, as businesses contracted or looked inside the U.S. for workers.

Todd Schulte, president of FWD.us, a pro-immigration lobby backed by major tech executives, said the fact that the cap is consistently reached so quickly is evidence that the system needs to be reformed.