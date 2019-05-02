By

86% of L.A. charter school graduates are eligible for state universities — two dozen points higher than LAUSD grads. Here’s how varying data and school policies complicate comparisons.

Taylor Swaak, Los Angeles School Report, 4/30/19

Eighty-six percent of independent charter school graduates in L.A. met college eligibility standards for the state’s public universities last year, according todata from the California Charter Schools Association — 24 percentage points higher than L.A. Unified reported for its traditional schools.

About 8,400 independent charter school students graduated with C’s or better in their college prep “A-G” courses — what students need to apply to the University of California and California State University systems. CCSA’s data cover independent charters authorized within the boundaries of L.A. Unified.

L.A. Unified, comparatively, reported a significantly lower rate in 2018: Nearly 62percent of about 27,400 graduates passed with C’s. The data include six affiliated charter high schools, which are operated by L.A. Unified. The district’s A-G rate is even lower when considering an entire class, rather than just graduates. LA School Report last month reported that 49 percent of L.A. Unified’s Class of 2019 is projected to graduate eligible to apply to the UC/CSU systems.

CCSA and the district record their A-G data differently, complicating direct comparisons. CCSA had the most complete dataset for independent charters, whereas L.A. Unified could not provide the A-G rate for those schools. The district does “not have access to this info” because these charters “report their own data to the state,” a spokeswoman wrote in an email.

Traditional schools and independent charters in L.A. are both part of the public school system, and they have comparable student demographics. In both systems, about 4 in 5 students are minorities from low-income families — and some would be first-time college-goers.

Elizabeth Robitaille, CCSA’s senior vice president of school performance, development and support, attributed the gap in part to charters’ laser-like focus on college preparation.

“Many charter schools are beginning their model with a college-going culture and mission that’s specifically saying, ‘College for all,’ not ‘College for some,’” Robitaille said.

Independent charter schools in L.A. have become a political lightning rod — especially in the wake of January’s teacher strike, which tied traditional schools’ plight to charter schools’ expansion. The state legislature is reviewing four bills to restrict charters, including one that would eliminate a current state law provision that “increases in pupil academic achievement for all groups of pupils” must be the most important factor in deciding whether to renew a charter. The bills would also end charter schools’ ability to appeal to the county and state if a district rejects their application and would cap the number of charters in the state.

CCSA and charter school leaders spoke with LA School Report about what is factoring into the higher numbers. Here are some of the main examples:

1. Traditional schools and independent charters can have different graduation requirements.

L.A. Unified requires D’s or better in A-G courses to graduate, even though the UC/CSU systems require at least C’s.

But many independent charter high schools — 55 of 77 authorized by L.A. Unified, for example — require C’s or better to graduate, according to the district. (Independent charters within L.A. Unified’s boundaries can be authorized by the district’s school board or other local entities, such as the L.A. County Office of Education. The district and CCSA couldn’t provide a complete breakdown.)

“All charter schools and districts have to get their A-G coursework approved through the UC system. … But independent charters have autonomy to set their own requirements,” a CCSA spokeswoman wrote in an email. “So when the district decided that a ‘D’ grade counted as passing A-G coursework, that didn’t impact independent charters’ requirements.”

For L.A. charters like North Valley Military Institute College Preparatory Academy, which this spring has 47 of its 51 graduating seniors set to attend two- or four-year colleges, the C or better requirement helps guarantee access. “We try to make really clear to everybody who wants to come here that we are about getting kids ready for college,” Superintendent Mark Ryan said. “We want them to have college as an option.”