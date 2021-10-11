By

WOW: 871 Los Angeles Firefighters to File $1.7 Billion Lawsuit Over Vaccine Mandate (VIDEO)

By Cassandra Fairbanks, Gateway Pundit, 10/9/21



A massive 871 Los Angeles firefighters have filed a notice of intent to sue over COVID vaccine mandate.

The firefighters are facing a mandate saying they must be vaccinated by October 20th.

The 871 plaintiffs are asking for $2 million each — or $1.7 billion among them.

KTLA spoke to some of the firefighters involved in the lawsuit. Some said they already had COVID and believe that they have antibodies. Others said that they are concerned about adverse reactions to the vaccine.

One veteran firefighter explained that the lawsuit and standing against the mandate is about protecting due process and personal rights.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer responded to the notice by saying “the US Supreme Court and courts across the country have upheld vaccine mandates… I’m confident we will prevail.”