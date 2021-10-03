By

Newsom and the Democrats have failed us. Out of the 16 highest unemployment Metro Areas in the nation nine are from California. Give Gavin another year and maybe he will have 12—or 75%. Of the seven worst, six are in California—the Democrats know what they are doing. Within the month, as vaccine mandates hits, we could have all 16 in the nation and an economy that shut down, crime rampant and health care ended. “Three metro areas were tied for ninth with August unemployment rates of 8.8 percent. These included the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. metro area; the Fresno, Calif. metro area; and the Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas metro area. Two metropolitan areas tied for twelfth at 8.5 percent. These were the Stockton-Lodi, Calif. metro area and the Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, Hawaii metro area. Three tied for fourteenth at 8.3 percent. These were the Rockford, Ill. metro area; the Madera, Calif. metro area; and the East Stroudsburg, Pa. metro area. With taxes going up, homeless and crime growing, with corruption in the government housing sector and cops afraid to arrest criminals, the former Golden State is looking like a State of Anarchy and Chaos. That will cause more productive people to leave, replaced by law breakers here illegally from other nations. A vicious cycle meant to destroy what is left of California.

9 of 16 Metro Areas with Highest Unemployment Rates Are in California

By Terence P. Jeffrey,CNS News, 9/30/21

(CNSNews.com) – Nine of the sixteen U.S. metropolitan statistical areas with the highest August unemployment rates, as ranked this week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, were in California.

The El Centro metropolitan area, which sits in Imperial County, California, just north of Mexicali, Mexico, led the nation’s 389 metropolitan areas in August with an unemployment rate of 19.4 percent, according to BLS.

That compared to a national unemployment rate for August of just 5.3 percent.

The Yuma metro area, which sits on the Mexican border in southwest Arizona, had the nation’s second-highest unemployment rate this August. It was 18.2 percent.

Third was the Visalia-Porterville metropolitan area in Tulare County, California. It had an August unemployment rate 10.5 percent.

Fourth was the Bakersfield metropolitan area in Kern County, California. It had an August unemployment rate of 10.0 percent.

Fifth was the metropolitan area of Atlantic City-Hammonton in Atlantic County, New Jersey. It had an August unemployment rate of 9.5 percent.

Sixth was the Merced metropolitan area in Merced County, California. It had an August unemployment rate of 9.4

Seventh was the Hanford-Corcoran metropolitan area, which sits in the San Joaquin Valley between Bakersfield and Fresno. It had an August unemployment rate of 9.1 percent.

Eighth was the McAllen-Edinburgh-Mission metropolitan area in Hidalgo County, Texas. It had an August unemployment rate of 8.9 percent.

Three metro areas were tied for ninth with August unemployment rates of 8.8 percent. These included the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. metro area; the Fresno, Calif. metro area; and the Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas metro area.

Two metropolitan areas tied for twelfth at 8.5 percent. These were the Stockton-Lodi, Calif. metro area and the Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, Hawaii metro area.

Three tied for fourteenth at 8.3 percent. These were the Rockford, Ill. metro area; the Madera, Calif. metro area; and the East Stroudsburg, Pa. metro area.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Lincoln metropolitan area in Nebraska had the nation’s lowest August unemployment rate at 1.7 percent. It was followed by another Nebraska metropolitan area—Grand Island—which finished second at 1.9 percent.

The Logan, Utah metro area had the third lowest unemployment rate (2.0 percent); followed by Idaho Falls, Idaho at fourth (2.1 percent); Gainesville, Ga. at fifth (2.2 percent); Omaha-Council Bluffs at sixth (2.3 percent); Provo-Orem Utah at seventh (2.3 percent); Columbia, Mo. at eighth (2.4 percent); and Sioux Fall, S.D. at ninth (2.4 percent).

Four metro areas tied for the tenth-lowest August unemployment at 2.5 percent. They were: Enid, Okla.; Fargo, N.D.; Jefferson City, Mo.’ and Ogden-Clearfield, Utah.