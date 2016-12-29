98% of California Cities have LESS Crime Than San Fran

By

San Fran loves criminals. So much so, it is spending tax dollars to give attorneys to criminals in their city that violate Federal law. This is a city where the homeless control the streets, the sidewalks are as dirty as those in a Third World country—and the people accept it. When they voted overwhelmingly in 2014 for Prop. 47 they thought they were helping the criminals find a better way—and they did. Now the criminals can steal up to $950 worth of property and not be charged with a felony or a serious crime. Wait till the rapists realize that if they knock out their victim or drug them, they only get two years in jail for a “non-violent” crime, per Prop. 57. The folks in San Fran want to be victims and the criminals are giving them their election day wish. One’s chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime here is one in 14. Within California, more than 98% of the communities have a lower crime rate than San Francisco.” Thought you should know that before you visit the crime capitol of California. Remember, you still have your Second Amendment rights—and every other town in the State has great restaurants without the criminals. Maybe you should be forced to sign a crime waiver if your visit San Fran—so the city is not liable for you becoming a victim.

Crime rates for San Francisco, CA

Neighborhood Scout, 12/28/16

San Francisco crime rates

Population 864,816

About San Francisco crime rates

With a crime rate of 70 per one thousand residents, San Francisco has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes – from the smallest towns to the very largest cities. One’s chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime here is one in 14. Within California, more than 98% of the communities have a lower crime rate than San Francisco.

Separately, it is always interesting and important to compare a city’s crime rate with those of similarly sized communities – a fair comparison as larger cities tend to have more crime. NeighborhoodScout has done just that. With a population of 864,816, San Francisco has a combined rate of violent and property crime that is very high compared to other places of similar population size. Regardless of whether San Francisco does well or poorly compared to all other cities and towns in the US of all sizes, compared to places with a similar population, it fares badly. Few other communities of this size have a crime rate as high as San Francisco.

The crime data that NeighborhoodScout used for this analysis are the seven offenses from the uniform crime reports, collected by the FBI from 18,000 local law enforcement agencies, and include both violent and property crimes, combined.

Now let us turn to take a look at how San Francisco does for violent crimes specifically, and then how it does for property crimes. This is important because the overall crime rate can be further illuminated by understanding if violent crime or property crimes (or both) are the major contributors to the general rate of crime in San Francisco.

For San Francisco, we found that the violent crime rate is one of the highest in the nation, across communities of all sizes (both large and small). Violent offenses tracked included rape, murder and non-negligent manslaughter, armed robbery, and aggravated assault, including assault with a deadly weapon. According to NeighborhoodScout’s analysis of FBI reported crime data, your chance of becoming a victim of one of these crimes in San Francisco is one in 127.

In addition, NeighborhoodScout found that a lot of the crime that takes place in San Francisco is property crime. Property crimes that are tracked for this analysis are burglary, larceny over fifty dollars, motor vehicle theft, and arson. In San Francisco, your chance of becoming a victim of a property crime is one in 16, which is a rate of 62 per one thousand population.

Importantly, we found that San Francisco has one of the highest rates of motor vehicle theft in the nation according to our analysis of FBI crime data. This is compared to communities of all sizes, from the smallest to the largest. In fact, your chance of getting your car stolen if you live in San Francisco is one in 124.