A $120 million carrot for UC–For Unsustainable Pension System

CalPERS has an unfunded liability of around one trillion dollars. CalSTRS has an unfunded liability in the hundreds of billions of dollars. The UC system claims an unfunded liability of only $11 billion—to be honest, I believe that is a low estimate. Since Arnold has been Guv, one dollar of every three in tuition increases has gone to keep the pension system from collapsing. “The issue: UC has an $11 billion unfunded retirement liability. Since UC adopted the 401(k) option plan in 2016, 37 percent of new employees have chosen it. In September, CALmatters’ collaboration with the Los Angeles Times reported 5,400 UC retirees received pensions of more than $100,000 in 2016 and much of the tuition increase that year was used to pay the pension liability.” Yes, when given the freedom to choose, more than one-third of those covered want no part of the collapsing UC pension system. Give the professors and staff the freedom to choose—if they are smart enough to choose to kill babies, then they are smart enough to choose a retirement system.

Dan Morain, WhatMatters, 5/31/18

The Assembly is offering a $120 million carrot to help the University of California pay down its pension debt on one condition: It stop offering new employees the choice of signing up for traditional defined benefit pensions, or 401(k)-style retirement plans with an 8 percent match from the university.

Why? Public employee unions oppose 401(k)-type plans, viewing them as a threat to the pension system that benefits their members. The Assembly, which generally sides with public employee unions, made the proposal in its version of the 2018-19 budget now being negotiated. UC President Janet Napolitano sent a letter to the Assembly Wednesday opposing the proposal.

The issue: UC has an $11 billion unfunded retirement liability. Since UC adopted the 401(k) option plan in 2016, 37 percent of new employees have chosen it. In September, CALmatters’ collaboration with the Los Angeles Times reported 5,400 UC retirees received pensions of more than $100,000 in 2016 and much of the tuition increase that year was used to pay the pension liability.

We’ve been here before: Sen. Steve Glazer, a Democrat from Orinda, proposed extending the idea to all state employees earlier this year. That measure failed in its first committee, amid united opposition by organized labor.

Questions: Will UC take a bite of the carrot? Will it have a choice?