Click on the blue headline to read the entire article. The bottom line is clear. No matter how much you earn in San Fran, L.A. or New York, you can not afford to live a good life. In San Fran and NYC, government, at all levels, take two thirds of what you earn. You are not working for yourself—you are working for government. Either leave or vote against the thieves.

A $300,000 Salary Feels Like $100,000 in The Priciest US Cities

Bloomberg, 4/15/23

In the country’s most expensive cities, the high cost of living and taxes mean you need to make much more than $100,000 to get six-figure purchasing power.

in three cities — New York, San Francisco and Honolulu — where you need a salary of over $300,000 to bring home $100,000 after taxes and adjustments for the cost of living.

Meanwhile, in Houston, an employee only needs to gross about $125,000 to achieve the same purchasing power as someone making $312,000 in New York.

A six-figure paycheck is much easier to achieve in Texas, according to SmartAsset’s analysis, since the cost of living in many Lone Star State cities is lower than the national average and residents don’t pay a state income tax.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-04-15/making-300-000-a-year-feels-more-like-100-000-salary-in-these-three-cities?leadSource=uverify%20wall