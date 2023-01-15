By

A ‘Botched Abortion’ Is the Birth of a Child

Larry O’Connor, Townhall, 1/13/23

Earlier this week, all 210 Democrats in the House of Representatives voted to allow babies to die of indifference and neglect in the moments after their birth. The unanimous voice of Hakeem Jeffries’ Democrat caucus was that mothers and doctors should not be obliged to provide medical attention to an “survivor” after a so-called “botched abortion”.

A “botched abortion.”

Think about that term for a moment. What happens when you “botch” an abortion? What is the result of a “botched abortion”? What happens when an abortion goes “wrong”?

A baby is born. A baby is born, alive.

A “botched abortion” is also known as “child birth”.

The “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” passed the House by a vote of 220-210 and will probably never see the light of day in Chuck Schumer’s senate, because Schumer (like every other Democrat at the national level) is beholden to the evil ideology that assigns worth to a nascent human life only if the “birthing person” involved in the gestation of that life decides he or she deserves to live.

“Pure unadulterated evil,” is how Dr. Ben Carson described the Democrats’ lock-step vote to me this morning on O’Connor & Company on WMAL in Washington D.C.

“I suspect some of those people who voted in that direction,” Carson continued, “if you actually sat down and talked to them and had a real conversation, they really don’t believe that and they really wouldn’t go along with it but you know the consequences to them for not going along with the masses are so severe most of them don’t have the courage to do that.”

Indeed, Democrat leaders like super-villain Jerry Nadler, the Democrat representing Dante’s 5th ring of Hell, apparently, explained his Satanic vote by claiming that providing hospitalization to the newborn baby who just survived attempted murder would be dangerous… for the baby!

“The problem with this bill is that it endangers some infants by stating that that infant must immediately be brought to the hospital,” Nadler snarled through his blood-dripped fangs.

I mean, I guess he should get some credit for actually acknowledging that the subject in question is an infant and not a “clump of cells.”

Meanwhile, Nadler’s henchman, Jan Schakowsky, added that the requirement to hospitalize an infant immediately after surviving an abortion “could be detrimental to the life of that baby.”

Pretty great that they have such concern over protecting these poor, innocent babies. Too bad that concern doesn’t include banning the very proce3dure the baby in question just miraculously survived… you know, the abortion procedure that was designed to end the baby’s life int he most gruesome manner possible?

But yes… make no mistake… the Democrats voted against providing medical care for new-born infants because all they care about is protecting babies. That’s why Nancy Pelosi posed with her pro-abortion colleagues and tweeted out how proud they were to vote for babies to die on the hospital table.

Funny how there’s no mention there of saving babies… just an attack on MAGA Republicans and her pals’ dedication to “access to abortion care.”

Access to abortion care and women’s reproductive health and pro-choice… As Democrats use euphemism after euphemism to explain away their morally incoherent position on abortion, it’s hard to overlook the kind of corner one has to talk themselves into when you rationalize not providing medical attention to a new-born infant who has survived the ghoulish attempts to extinguish its life.

Let’s not fall into their euphemism trap, shall we? Let’s stop using the “botched abortion” phrase. Call it what it is: The successful birth of a child.

And Democrats just unanimously voted to let those newborn babies die without any care or medical attention.