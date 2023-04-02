By

A Brief and Unpleasant History of Gov. Newsom’s Record

The fanaticism of California’s Governor and elected Democrats

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 3/30/23

California has some very serious problems. While the Golden State has always exuded the West Coast way of life and California hip, these very real problems go back many years, all while elected officials reveled in California cool rather than in doing the hard work to fix the long-term problems.

And now the piper has come calling for payment.

Notably, the state’s population dropped by more than 500,000 people between April 2020 and July 2022, with the number of residents leaving surpassing those moving in by nearly 700,000. Think about that – the first historical loss of population in California, is taking place under Gavin Newsom’s governorship.

There is so much more, but a little historical context first:

The 2003 recall of Democrat Gov. Gray Davis took hold with such fervor over familiar issues: an electricity crisis that led to rolling energy blackouts, a huge increase in the vehicle license tax, and a $35 billion budget deficit, all of which voters blamed on Gov. Davis. The recall was a warning shot for Californians.

Davis also signed SB 400 in to law which immediately “gave prison guards, park rangers, Cal State professors and other state employees the kind of retirement security normally reserved for the wealthy.” It has also nearly bankrupted the state, growing to more than $1.5 trillion in unfunded pension liability.

“More than 200,000 civil servants became eligible to retire at 55 — and in many cases collect more than half their highest salary for life. California Highway Patrol officers could retire at 50 and receive as much as 90% of their peak pay for as long as they lived,” the LA Times reported.

Only 20 years later in 2023, despite Davis’s recall, the once Golden State is turning into a third world country. And while this is Gavin Newsom’s hair shirt to wear, he had help from former Gov. Jerry Brown who started with a $98 billion state budget in 2011 and grew it to more than $200 billion by 2018 – a 110% increase in eight years, with a population increase of just three million. And to be fair, Gov. Jerry Brown created the most damaging policies in his first two terms as Governor 1975-1983. More on that later.

In just his first five months in office (2019), Gov. Newsom increased the state budget $5 billion – even with a tax revenue windfall. He could have cut the state budget and looked like a hero…

But Newsom owns it now. His current budget is over $300 billion. He was Lieutenant Gov. for 8 years. He wanted to be the Governor of California. And instead of addressing the issues the California people are suffering under, Newsom looks longingly toward the White House and childishly and continuously goes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, picking fights with a prominent national GOP politician.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s California, can be partially summed up this way:

There’s more, but this is a decent summary, all of which link to articles explaining.

Gov. Newsom’s latest Gas Tax, as it is being called in some circles, would create a new panel of unelected bureaucrats with subpoena power, to investigate oil and gas companies, impose penalties, new costs and regulations, which would inevitably lead to gas shortages, rationing and price spikes.

Like something out of Venezuela, where the oil and gas industry were nationalized, the governor’s scheme is to “create a new independent watchdog within the California Energy Commission charged with monitoring California’s petroleum market on a daily basis to ensure market participants play by the rules.”

Gov. Newsom announced the delivery of 1,200 small homes to Los Angeles, San Diego County, San Jose, and Sacramento — “free of charge and ready for occupancy.”

As the Globe pointed out last week, California has more than 170,000 homeless transients living on the streets, and the governor and Mayors are all excited about 1,200 tiny homes. Sacramento has more than 11,000 homeless, and the Capitol City will be getting 350 tiny homes “for free.”

On California’s failing education, during the pandemic, funding for California’s K-12 schools and community colleges spiked from $79.3 billion in 2019-20 to $110.4 billion in 2021-22 — a 39% increase. Also during the pandemic, California public school enrollment dropped by more than a quarter of a million students. For the first time in 20 years, public school enrollment in the state is below 6 million.

Gov. Gavin Newsom bragged, “we’ve made record investments in education,” as if spending more money actually helps children learn better. But the school lockdowns showed us that it doesn’t.

On California’s burgeoning homeless population, despite spending nearly $23 Billion ($23,000,000,000) on California’s homeless housing, homelessness continues to grow in California. According to the Public Policy Institute of California, “nationally, California has topped the list for the state with the largest homeless population for more than a decade. As of 2022, 30% of all people in the United States experiencing homelessness resided in California, including half of all unsheltered people (115,491 in California; 233,832 in the US).”‘

“This is a solvable problem made impossible by a corrupt government,” a Sacramento source told the Globe.

On Gov. Newsom’s shakedown of the oil and gas industry, blaming “Big Oil” for California’s highest-in-the-nation gas prices, ignoring the package of “sweeping legislation” signed in September to achieve statewide carbon neutrality as soon as possible, and no later than 2045, by establishing an 85% emissions reduction target, capping oil wells, slowing oil and gas permitting, making it impossible to increase refining capacity, and entirely phasing out oil and gas starting in two years. And that’s just the start.

So really, it’s California Democrat politicians fleecing Californians at the pump. This week, lawmakers jammed SBX1-2, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Gas Tax, through an expedited hearing, pretending that was enough exposure to the public, then debated the bill in the Assembly and voted on it.

The governor’s scheme is the creation of a new independent watchdog within the California Energy Commission charged with monitoring California’s petroleum market on a daily basis to ensure market participants play by the rules,” like something out of Venezuela. The division would have access to new information required to be reported by refiners, subpoena power to compel production of other data and records that would reveal patterns of misconduct or price manipulation, and direction to refer violations of law to the Attorney General for prosecution.”

This is odd since the California Energy Commission not long ago found “no evidence that gasoline retailers fixed prices or engaged in false advertising.”

With Newsom as Governor, California loses nearly 700,000 residents since 2020. This news isn’t new – the Globe has been reporting for several years about California’s exodus of businesses to economically friendlier states, and residents seeking economic freedom and liberty.

In 2021, the Globe reported that California ranked as one of the top Outbound migration states, along with four other blue Democrat-run states, while the top Inbound migration states were all red Republican states.

Gov, Newsom has eagerly facilitated the prison early release program, letting thousands of violent felons and violent sex offenders out of California prisons. “California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be letting another 76,000 prisoners out of state prisons – on his own authority through Executive Order – violent crime is spiking in California’s cities,” the Globe reported May 2021. The CDCR expanded “good time credits” without criteria to justify early release of dangerous inmates.

He has also infringed on the constitutional rights of legal gun owners through numerous bills including Senator Anthony Portanino’s Senate Bill 2, while letting violent felons and sex offenders out of prison early, and ignoring felons with illegal guns. Newsom supported a bill aimed at adding restrictions to California’s concealed carry permit requirements and gun ownership.

Gov. Newsom allocated $200M for abortion travel and care, and legalized infanticide: If you need financial assistance to make the trip from a Red State, California, the Abortion Sanctuary State, has officially created a new website, abortion.ca.gov, to assist out-of-staters with abortion travel plans and financial assistance, courtesy of the California taxpayers. Gov. Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2223 into law, the “infanticide” legislation, which removes all penalties from anyone violating any abortion health and safety standards when performing an abortion on a woman through all nine months of pregnancy. The bill also hampers law enforcement’s ability to investigate and prosecute infanticide.

Then there is the rather large problem of Gov. Newsom and the First Partner who are clients of Silicon Valley Bank. The Intercept divulged on Tuesday that the that Newsom’s wineries, CADE, Odette, and PlumpJack, are clients of SVB, and Newsom had personal accounts at SVB for years. But it gets worse.

Newsom also neglected to admit that he and the First Partner have even deeper ties with Silicon Valley Bank – Silicon Valley Bank President of Capital John China gave $100,000 “Behested” gift to the Newsom’s nonprofit, California Partners Project, Open the Books discovered, the Globe reported.

Asking for an investigation by the FPPC and AG into the failed bank and political involvement is also fitting. But don’t hold your breath – the FPPC and State Attorney General’s office were weaponized long ago by Democrats. Yet the Silicon Valley Bank failure and shutdown is because of “idiot bank management under an incompetent board,” according to Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary.

Plenty of idiots and incompetents involved in the bank, were focused on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion loan and investment goals, rather than responsible financial outcomes – all issues close to Gavin Newsom’s heart.

With all of the evidence and Newsom involvement in the SVP banking issue, California Assembly and Senate Minority leaders called for the California Governor to recuse himself from any future involvement in procuring a bank bailout “that could benefit his own financial circumstance:”

As if.

Silence from California Democrats.

Newsom’s rules for thee…

The day after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties after record storms dumped another seven feet of snow, he left the state… for Baja California, but his staff were silent on his whereabouts. Again.

As the Globe noted, more importantly, why won’t Newsom and his staff pony-up some honesty and tell taxpayers and voters where he plans to go? His press office does this when he and they don’t want anyone to know where he is going, but will be verbose to the point of bragging when he’s traveling on state business.

As if. The Globe explains:

During the Covid pandemic, the Globe inquired with his office when he took off, and again where he disappeared to over the July 4th weekend 2022. It turned out that Gavin Newsom and his family vacationed in Montana – one of the 22 states on California’s list of state-banned travel. Two months later he flew to Texas (also on California’s state-banned travel list) to speak at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin.

The Globe reported in November 2021 that Gov. Gavin Newsom was missing in action for nearly two weeks following his October 27th COVID booster shot. Then the Globe was provided photos by a source as the Newsom family were seen in Cabo San Lucas vacationing at a $29,000/night dacha of a Russian oligarch.

We sent his press office a request for his public schedule. We did not receive a reply until Thursday November 18th, 10 days later, denying our request. The Governor’s legal unit sent the Globe this message:

“We anticipate that the Governor’s calendar for November 2021 will be available in January 2022. This timeline provides us an opportunity to review the calendar, to redact information that is exempt from disclosure under the Public Records Act (as discussed below), and to standardize our production dates for all requesters seeking copies of the Governor’s calendar.” (emphasis ours)

Gov. Gavin Newsom left the state in early March as thousands of desperate residents were trapped in snow-bound mountain communities where the National Guard failed to arrive as promised, Breitbart reported. People died trapped in their homes.

It’s either just bad timing, or arrogant timing for the governor to take time off outside of the state. If he was on state business, then why not say so? If it was beach time, he’s even more contemptible than previously thought.

San Bernardino County residents were told National Guard troops would arrive with food and supplies, but that did not occur, and mountain residents died. As the Globe reported, “Gov. Newsom Vacays in Baja as Snowed-In Californians Freeze.”

There may not be a more despicable act an elected governor can do than vacation as residents of his state are freezing and dying during record winter storms.

As for issues that matter to Californias, business deregulation, honoring the independent contractor, re-shoring of industry, energy independence, securing the border, war on drug cartels, restoring law and order in the state, restoring water rights, plentiful water storage, parental rights (ie. ending the assault on the family), ending censorship, election integrity, back to basics school curriculum, honoring and restoring the second amendment, property rights.

Gov. Newsom has only undermined these very important issues, while destroying the quality of life in California.

Next: What other issues are supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democrats burdening California?

