The Second Amendment belongs to everybody. Will BLM supporters Pelosi, Newsom or Biden denounce the BLM for supporting and using the Second Amendment—or si that reserved just for the NRA types? The Democrats by being silent on BLM use of the Second amendment again proves they are hypocrites
Looks like the anti-gun crowd has lost another key constituency. Glad to see it.
A California Black Lives Matter chapter is fundraising to get some of its members trained in gun safety
By Leah Asmelash, CNN, 10/21/20
“The Second Amendment is our right too,” said Tanya Faison, founder of BLM Sacramento.
(CNN)Black Lives Matter’s Sacramento chapter wants to sponsor 10 Black people for gun safety training in an effort to keep its organization members safe.
“As Black folks we have learned that we are running out of resources when it comes to being protected,” the organization wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.
“Police are killing us. White nationalists are threatening us. The president is supporting the nationalists. We need to learn how to protect ourselves in a way that keeps us safe.”
In an interview with CNN affiliate KOVR, Tanya Faison, founder of BLM Sacramento, said she and others in the organization said in some situations where they “cannot call the police for help” they still want to feel safe.
“It’s a really volatile time right now,” she said. “We need to be armed. We need to be safe. We are citizens here, we have equal rights here,” she said. “The Second Amendment is our right too.”
The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $2,000. As of Wednesday, the organization had raised $780.
The fundraiser comes amid months of demonstrations calling for racial justice, during which many Black people — including NBA star and activist Lebron James — have vocalized their fears about being Black in America.
In the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, thousands have made calls for police reform, justice reform and voter action.
Yes, the 2nd A applies to every qualified citizen — the question for many of those members, especially in California, is ‘how many of the BLM membership can qualify for gun ownership in the state’?
I’ll ask it out loud, what purpose do they have for gun ownership?
They have a lot of catching up to do…
I believe the intention behind gun use is most important.
For BLM, is it about self-defense, or about aggressive attack?
I have talked with people in O.C. that say they have seen Antifa dressed in black attending meetings (?) in Marriott Hotel and also eating at Gelsen’s during the day.
Should I look at this news as good? I think not! Beware. The worst elements are all around us and ready for Act II after November 3. Be ready.
Are they really looking at this for “gun safety”?
BLM you are about 20 years short. Some of us live on the range
There better not be conservative patriots training these morons. The are self proclaimed Socialists whose goal is overthrow of America! Let them teach themselves how to shoot since their goal is to shoot at us!
How many of the BLM members will be able to pass the background check allowing them to be able to purchase a firearm? Are they going to scream racism when they fail to pass the background check? Are they going to stage a “mostly peaceful protest” when they are denied the right to purchase a firearm? They are right about one thing: “The Second Amendment” applies to everyone. BLM should be right up front reminding the anti-gun lobby about this basic right when the next infringement on the right to bear arms is initiated.
BLM is a radical group that uses force and intimidation to promote a false narrative. There is a big difference between learning how to use a gun in sport or self-defense and using one to facilitate anarchy.
BLM/ANTIFA are promoting for themselves a non-starter. Gun ownership requires self discipline.
Democrats commit over 90% of all gun crimes in this country, look at the blue states with the highest crime rates. The last thing we need is more Democrats with guns. If you’re a domestic terrorist the second amendment does not apply to you.
The second amendment was written to allow us to protect ourselves from a tyrannical government as well as foreign and domestic terrorist groups like Antifa, Black Lives Matter and the KKK. All of these groups are definitely domestic terrorists that want to destroy the United States, with full support from the Democrat party.
I think a lot of these groups are getting nervous because people of all races are starting to come together – against them and that is the last thing these hate groups and the democrat party wants.