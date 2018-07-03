By

A California Budget That Reflects Plenty Of Dollars — But Less Sense

Bill Whalen, Forbes, 7/2/18

Not too long ago, one of the unwritten rules of California politics dictated: state budget negotiations don’t heat up until the temperature in Sacramento reaches triple digits.

Sure enough, the mercury reached 101 in the California’s capital on Friday, June 22.

And the budget? It had been approved by the State Legislature the week before.

Lest you think this is a testament to good government and civic pride, here’s a quick primer on the good, the bad and the ugly of how California goes about its fiscal business.

First, the California State Legislature hasn’t had to deal with a budget shortfall in six years. That means plenty of money to go around – and no painful spending cuts. In budgeting, it’s far easier to add than subtract.

Second, and arguably of more significance, California voters changed the rules of the state budget game with the passage of Proposition 25 in November 2010 – the same election that return Jerry Brown to the job he’d held nearly three decades before.

The ballot measure changed California from a state that required a legislative supermajority to pass its annual budgets to one that operates under simple majority rule.

It also put a nasty little burr under the Legislature’s saddle: if no budget materializes by the June 15th constitutional deadline for a new spending plan, lawmakers don’t get paid. Thus, the new budget magically appeared on . . . June 14.

Thanks to Prop 25, legislative Republicans (a distinct minority in both the State Assembly and Senate) no longer have any leverage in the process, just as they’re shout out of the legislative process unless the issue is a tax increase or constitutional amendment (both require a two-thirds majority).

At present, Democrats occupy 55 of the 80 State Assembly seats and 26 of California’s 40 State Senate seats. Were the budget to be voted strictly along party lines, Democrats could lose 14 Assembly members and 5 senators and still have a spending plan.

Not surprisingly, Gov. Brown will exit office next year with this talking point: dating back to 2011, all of his state budgets were completed and enacted before California’s July 1 fiscal deadline.

On the one hand, it’s made for a pleasant departure from the last year of the Schwarzenegger Administration, when the budget came in 100 days past due – and didn’t pass the smell test as it had some fishy math having to do with expected money from Washington (historically, California loves to put its thumb on the budget scale).

However, the “Governator” was dealing with the economic train-wreck that was the Great Recession, whereas Brown is the rare California governor to experience an economic recovery that spanned his two terms in office.

Brown likes to brag that he’s a fiscal moderate – a person he’s acted out each spring of late when he’s introduced a revised budget proposal with a warning that the revenue boom is destined to peter out.

But has this governor been a spendthrift?

Let’s put the new state budget in perspective:

The spending plan that emerged from the Legislature included $138.6 billion for the General Fund (meat-and-potato programmatic spending), $57.1 billion for special funds (such as transportation projects), and $3.9 billion for bond debt. It’ll surpass $200 billion at some point during the new fiscal year (the 2017-18 budget went into law at $183 billion, then picked up another $5 billion within the next six months).

By comparison, the California state budget enacted in 1950 was a mere $1 billion ($17 billion in today’s dollars). Here’s an analysis done at the time. That 1950 budget was for a state with roughly one-fourth of the current California population. Base the budget solely on population growth and it should weigh in at $68 billion – or about one-third of the current $200 billion price tag.

Brown’s budgets began at $131 billion, back in 2011. During his second stint as California’s chief executive, spending has climbed 53%. How rapid is that?According to the U.S. Census Bureau, California’s population grew 5% over the last eight years; the Consumer Price Index rose 12%. California’s budget has grown triple those last two figures.

While Brown does get credit for a $27 billion deficit morphing into a $9 billion surplus, a word of caution: the governor turned water to wine courtesy of not just the vibrant economy but a voter-approved “temporary” tax on upper-earners that’s likely to keep being extended (the last time California seriously addressed state tax reduction, some 20 years ago, Google was still a few months shy of its formal launch).

This is not to suggest that California’s elected leaders are solely to blame for this spending binge. To paraphrase Shakespeare, the fault lies in our (political) stars andourselves. For it’s the state’s electorate that altered the process for better (budgets are now done on time) and for worse (it’s easier to kick cans down the road).

Thanks to Prop 25 and one-party dominance of the budget in this most recent decade, at least two serious California problems continue to mount. They are:

The new budget includes $6.2 billion for contributions to CalPERS (California Public Employees’ Retirement System) and $3.1 billion for CalSTRS (California State Teachers’ Retirement System). Legislative Democrats don’t want to talk about pension debt. Brown thinks it will be dealt with come the next recession– i.e., it’ll be his successor’s mess to handle.

Piggy Bank. Brown will leave office next year with about $16 billion sitting in California’s rainy-day fund. That may sound impressive, but consider: a mild recession could easily cost the state $20 billion in annual revenue; from 2008-2011, during the Great Recession, the state was nearly $100 billion in the red. If legislative Republicans had more of a say in the fiscal process, would the state be better prepared for the next downturn?

If you want to take a deeper dive into California budgeting, here’s a link to the Gov. Brown’s “e-budget” page.

The numbers don’t lie: the state has plenty of dollars at its disposal. But its fiscal choices don’t always make sense.