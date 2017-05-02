A California small business office is spinning into insolvency, report says Central Valley Business Times, 4/27/16 • It has been spending imprudently even as its resources decline, state Auditor says • “Has imprudently spent its limited funds on questionable activities”

A California office that keeps a low profile is being criticized by state Auditor Elaine Howle for how its spending its dwindling resources. The State Assistance Fund for Enterprise, Business and Industrial Development Corporation, which likes to call itself by its acronym, SAFE-BIDCO, is facing insolvency but it has done little to save itself, says Ms, Howle in a tersely worked report released Thursday. In the past five years, SAFE-BIDCO has spent more than it has earned, and its net assets have declined from $3.7 million to $1.3 million, the report says. “Despite its declining financial position, SAFE-BIDCO has imprudently spent its limited funds on questionable activities,” the report says. The audit says the agency: • Continued to use a business development contractor even though he did not achieve his performance goals • It continued with this contract without a competitive bidding process • The chief executive officer made 16 out-of state trips and a trip to Ireland. Adding to the problems, says Ms. Howle, a lack of oversight and insufficient tracking of performance obscured the issues now facing SAFE-BIDCO. SAFE-BIDCO needs additional capital to make loans to continue its operations; otherwise it could become insolvent as soon as June 2018, she warns. Although SAFE-BIDCO is a nonprofit, unlike similar entities it has not attempted to obtain capital from fundraising activities, and it has been unsuccessful in obtaining additional funding from the state, says Ms. Howle. Initially funded by an appropriation and a loan from taxpayers in 1981, SAFE‑BIDCO, which is a nonprofit organization overseen by a governing board, has over the years operated eight programs designed to help small businesses obtain financing in the form of direct loans and loan guarantees. SAFE‑BIDCO estimates that it has helped create more than 13,000 jobs during that time. However, because of its declining financial condition, SAFE‑BIDCO in recent years has had limited funds to make loans. According to its chief executive officer, SAFE‑BIDCO’s declining financial position is primarily the result of historically low interest rates and the low amount of available capital it has to make loans, and this situation has limited the revenue SAFE‑BIDCO can earn through lending. “However, our review has identified other factors, such as insufficient efforts to obtain additional capital and questionable expenses, that have negatively affected SAFE‑BIDCO’s financial condition,” the report says. “SAFE‑BIDCO’s management of its operations raises concerns about whether the state should appropriate any funding to it without increasing the state’s direct oversight of SAFE‑BIDCO’s expenses and performance,” Ms. Howle’s report says. “Although it has borrowed funds to make loans, obtained grants, and sold some of its loans to raise capital, these efforts have not generated sufficient funds to address its declining net assets. Also, even though SAFE‑BIDCO is a nonprofit, it has not attempted to obtain capital from donations, which similar organizations providing comparable lending services and assistance to small business indicated to us they had obtained to support their programs.” As to the travel, Ms. Howle notes that the CEO stated that given SAFE‑BIDCO’s inability to secure state funding, she has traveled to research federal programs that might once again be possibilities for funding. Specifically, she stated that her travel resulted in an increase in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “However, we noted that SAFE‑BIDCO has worked with the USDA for more than 10 years. Further, the trip to Ireland involved a conference sponsored by an Internet marketing business owned by a then‑board member of SAFE‑BIDCO. In addition, the CEO attended two other conferences in Washington, D.C., held by the same business, giving the appearance that the board member personally benefited from his position on SAFE‑BIDCO’s board,” says the audit. The total cost to attend these three conferences was $10,000 plus travel expenses. “These expenses for out‑of‑state travel are particularly troubling because SAFE‑BIDCO’s mission is to act as a catalyst for economic development in California by providing access to alternative loan programs for small businesses,” the state Auditor says. SAFE-BIDCO indicated that it is taking steps to implement the audit’s recommendations and would not be opposed to placing its programs within a state agency if it would allow its programs to continue. “However, it states that it is difficult to compare it to other entities and notes that the out-of-state travel we discuss was to research and develop additional funding sources and programs,” Ms. Howle’s report says.