Long Beach City Manager claims law cutting oil production could impact Los Angeles 2028 projects

By Patrick Burke, Inside the Games, 1/2/23

A California State Bill aimed at reducing oil production could hamper projects in Long Beach related to the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics, it has been claimed.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed State Senate Bill 1137 into law in September, and it was hailed as a landmark in its efforts to bring about an almost immediate reduction in the production of oil, a fossil fuel which contributes to global warming.

It included measures such as a ban on new oil wells and a phasing out of old ones within 3,200 feet of sites including homes, schools and hospitals.

However, the oil industry backed an initiative which has forced a state ballot on repealing the legislation in March 2024.

Oil contributes heavily to the economy of Long City, which is due to host several events during Los Angeles 2028, including triathlon, open water swimming, sailing, rowing, water polo, BMX racing and handball at the Long Beach Sports Park cluster of venues.

Long Beach is due to host events in a cluster of four venues at Los Angeles 2028 ©Getty Images

Long Beach’s City Manager Tom Modica cited the Belmont Beach and Aquatic Center and the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier among the projects which could be impacted by a reduction in oil revenue.

“The cost of the designed project is undoable now,” Modica said in a memo reported by The Orange County Register referring to the Belmont Beach and Aquatic Center.

“We have to go back to the drawing board, reduce the number of bodies of water, shrink the footprint.

“We have to look at our options.”

The Belmont Beach and Aquatic Center is not due to host events at Los Angeles 2028, but formed part of the “8 by 2028” ambitions of former Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, who hoped for eighth infrastructure projects to be completed in the city in time for the Games.

The Pier is due to stage sailing events at Los Angeles 2028, and an upgrade had been estimate at approximately $100 million (£83 million/€94 million), but Modica suggested that the Bill could lead to those plans being scaled down.

“We’re cutting costs now,” he said.

“It likely will be more of a cosmetics fix, with pier use the next step.

“This is a no-build Olympics, with no new facilities, so there’s no plan for investments from there.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom passed Senate State Bill 1137 into law last year, but it sparked a backlash from the oil industry ©Getty Images

California State Senator Lena Gonzalez, sponsor of the Bill, warned there was an urgent need to cut oil production.

“What the memo doesn’t say is the city is drilling two new wells a month now,” Gonzalez commented, as reported by The Orange County Register.

“There are literally thousands of wells that will continue pumping next to our homes.

“We really need to move forward to talk about alternative sources of revenue, alternative sources of energy.”

Los Angeles is due to host the Olympic Games for the third time following 1932 and 1984 and the Paralympics for the first time in 2028.