A Collapsing San Fran Is About to Lose Nearly Half Its Residents and Democrats Are Only Fueling the Fire

A Collapsing San Francisco Is About to Lose Nearly Half Its Residents and Democrats Are Only Fueling the Fire

By Brandon Morse, Red State, 7/1/21

To say that San Francisco is in decline would be an understatement. The city that once captured the hearts and minds of everyone who saw it is a shadow of what it once was thanks to skyrocketing crime, rampant drug addiction, and Democrat policies that continue to worsen every problem it has. Now, San Francisco residents are so tired of drowning in the issues that nearly half of them are planning to pack up and leave.

According to CBS San Francisco, the city’s Chamber of Commerce conducted a poll with more than five hundred registered voters and found that over 40 percent of the residents said they planned to move out of the city in the next few years.

Residents blame the horrifying state of the city only made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns according to CBS:

Lindsay Stevens just finished moving out over the weekend.

“There’s nothing worse than seeing such a beautiful place in such disarray, and I really thought I was going to be sad when the movers loaded up the last container on Saturday, and I have never been more relieved,” said Stevens.

After more than 12 years in San Francisco, Stevens recently sold her place and moved to the Palm Springs area.

“I honestly think in the last three years, we’ve seen a massive decline in the quality of life and that was only enhanced over COVID,” she said. “The homelessness has been a severe problem, people are not feeling safe walking their dog… the number of break-ins seem to be constantly on the rise.”

Her feelings are reflected in the results of the chamber’s poll.

CBS notes that 80 percent of San Francisco residents believe that crime has worsened over the years with 70 percent saying the quality of life had declined. Almost everyone believes homelessness has worsened with only 12 percent saying it hasn’t, and making you wonder about their cognitive capacity.

They are correct in their feelings. As I reported on Tuesday, San Francisco has seen a 753 percent spike in car break-ins and a 75 percent increase in thefts. The unbelievable spike in crime has San Francisco residents, some of the most leftist people in the United States, wishing for the police force back that they defunded and will continue to defund over the course of two years.

So, what are the Democrats going to do about it? As reported by the Daily Wire, Mayor London Breed is going to take care of the problem “in a holistic manner.”

“In order to support the City, its residents, and our economic recovery, serious investments need to be made. Mayor [London] Breed has laid out budgets which target these issues in a holistic manner, and they lay the groundwork for serious solutions,” said San Francisco Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Rodney Fong.

In other words, Breed is going to use $1 billion to expand conservatorship over San Franciscans with severe mental illness, including court-ordered treatments for them.

No plan to restore jobs or putting a halt to the defunding of the city’s police department which has proven to have a direct correlation to increasing crime rates. Nope. San Francisco Democrats are going to spend money to become babysitters to San Francisco’s homeless.

If you’re in the city, get out.