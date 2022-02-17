By

A Group Of Armed Robbers Approach Peninsula Jewelry Store Owner – He Shows Them The Power Of The Second Amendment (Video)

USA Supreme, 2/1/22

An attempted armed robbery of a jewelry store near Redwood City on Monday led to the store owner using his own gun to shoot at the suspects, though no one was hurt, according to his wife and co-owner.

San Mateo County sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to Plaza Jewelers at 3303 Middlefield Rd. at 5:50 p.m. Monday night.

Surveillance video shows the moment three masked gunmen stormed into Plaza Jewelers Monday evening, ordered everyone to the ground, and demanded their money and jewelry. But they’re seen frantically running out of the store seconds later — after the store owner shot at them.

“If he didn’t have a gun, they would have taken everything,” Rosalva Farias, co-owner of Plaza Jewelers, said about her husband shooting at the would-be robbers.

Farias and her husband own the jewelry shop on Middlefield Road in unincorporated Redwood City. She said that when he saw the armed intruders, he shot his gun, and he nearly hit one of the masked suspects. None of them reportedly shot back.

Fareas told KTVU that this was not the first time someone tried to rob the store at gunpoint. She said a similar incident unfolded in 2013. During that holdup, her husband also responded by using his gun to thwart the robbers. “My husband got the gun,” Fareas said, “They heard a noise and ran away.”

He owns the gun legally and said that he is ready to exercise his second amendment rights again if needed.

Police haven’t arrested the suspects as of press time.

Anyone with information about Monday’s armed robbery attempt was asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at 650-363-4911. Tips can also be left anonymously at 1-800-547-2700.