A House Republican majority — even razor thin — is a serious blow to California’s clout. NOT

Californians and Gavin Newsom need to be very nervous that Kevin McCarthy is going to be the leader in the House of Representatives. The fear? That the Republican congress will no longer bail out our State to support illegal aliens, promote drug use, subsidize the poor due to high energy costs created by the One Party State. They are also concerned that radical Californians in Congress will no longer be able to control the dialog in hearings and stop Republicans from voting on responsible legislation—or keep the Democrats from spending money on IRS agents, FBI raid squads, etc. “California enjoys outsized influence on the national stage by virtue of sending 42 Democrats to the House, more than twice as many as any other state. Eight of those members have served for over two decades. And owing to that seniority, Californians chair four House committees and 34 subcommittees. Such positions come with the ability to provide oversight, call hearings, set agendas and move legislation in addition to larger staffs and budgets For years they have tried to make the nation look like California—that will now end. That is the good news from the Tuesday election.

A House Republican majority — even razor thin — is a serious blow to California’s clout.

Marc Sandalow, SF Examiner, 11/9/22

That’s not partisan grumbling over the ideology of the lower chamber, which may soon be more in line with South Dakota than San Francisco. It’s the sobering reality of California’s raw power in Washington when Republicans hold the majority.

As California Democrats rejoiced Wednesday in having avoided an Election Day massacre, they must nevertheless face the sobering reality of what they’ve lost.

California enjoys outsized influence on the national stage by virtue of sending 42 Democrats to the House, more than twice as many as any other state. Eight of those members have served for over two decades. And owing to that seniority, Californians chair four House committees and 34 subcommittees.

Such positions come with the ability to provide oversight, call hearings, set agendas and move legislation in addition to larger staffs and budgets

By contrast, California Republicans currently hold 11 House seats, fewer than Texas, Florida and Ohio, and just a handful more than multiple states including North and South Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee and Alabama. Seven of the 11 were elected in the past four years, and none are in line to assume control of a House committee.

The size of the Republican majority is uncertain as I write this, with dozens of races are too close to call. There is a chance, albeit remote, that they won’t win enough seats to claim a majority at all.

It is true, as many congressional observers have noted, that Republicans won’t be able to accomplish much no matter how many seats they win, particularly with President Biden and Senate Democrats standing in the way.

But when the Bay Area finds itself in need of more federal transit dollars, when the Hetch Hetchy reservoir requires maintenance, when renewable energy startups need a congressional push for more R&D resources, Californian can no longer rely on its delegation’s clout to get it done.

However, the state will not be ignored. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield has a near-lock on replacing Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco, the first time since 1835 that consecutive speakers have hailed from the same state.

And while McCarthy may be a close ally of former President Trump, he has never shared Trump’s insistence that federal funds be withheld from California due to its status as a sanctuary for immigrants, its forest management or its rejection of Trump in two presidential elections.

Nevertheless, McCarthy is among the small minority of Californians who support a federal ban on abortions, fewer restrictions on guns, more oil drilling, higher defense spending, the repeal of Obamacare and increased security along the Mexico border.

He also has pledged to restore committee assignments for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Colo.), who was removed from her assignments by Democrats after spreading baseless conspiracy theories about a Democratic pedophilia ring and “liking’’ a comment on social media — prior to being elected to the House — which referred to assassinating Pelosi.

McCarthy may be popular in Bakersfield, where constituents have elected him to Congress nine times. But his views are out of step with those held by an overwhelming majority of Californians.

Those who diminish the importance of a small Republican majority overlook the loss of influence of the nation’s most powerful Democratic delegation, and the rise of others with markedly different values.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland), for example, who currently chairs a committee that allocates funds for the State Department and the United Nations will be replaced in her role by Rep. Hal Rodgers (R-KY), who has fought to cut U.S. foreign aid.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose), a longtime advocate for immigration from her post atop the House Judiciary Committee’s immigration panel, will be replaced by Tom McClintock, (R-Fresno), who echoes President Trump’s hard line on immigration.

There are certainly some Californians who will cheer the new priorities. Reasonable people can disagree on what course is better for the state. But no one can deny the clout being lost.

In a body still shaped by seniority, California Democrats have a combined 587 years of seniority. California Republicans have 84. When Republicans run the House — even with a California speaker — the state is less powerful.