By

Thanks to the policies of Guv Brown, there is not enough water for farmers, families and the creation of jobs. The issue in Seaside, on the Monterey Peninsula, is an example of how his policies’ make housing and business more expensive—and why investors are going outside the State. ““You could have one productive well, and 60 yards away, a dry well,” Stoldt says. “You’re picking water out of fractures in the rock.” Orosco says he expects to learn if the well is productive by this summer, after it has been monitored over a series of months. Then it will be time to make decisions based on what he hopes is good news. “[This property] has been underutilized for decades,” Orosco says. “It’s a vacant dirt lot used for two weeks a year as a fireworks stand, and that’s about it.” California has the water—and Jerry Brown and held it back, instead thinking a few salmon are more important than families and jobs.

A long vacant property in Seaside may finally come to life – but only if there’s water for it.

David Schmalz , Monterey County Now, 1/3/19

Building new developments on the Monterey Peninsula became a lot more challenging in 2009, when the State Water Board imposed a cease-and-desist order on California American Water to curtail its illegal overpumping of the Carmel River, and to put a moratorium on new connections to Cal Am’s system.

That has forced developers to get creative, and in some cases, look underground.

In early December, developer Patrick Orosco had a test well drilled in a vacant dirt lot in Seaside at 1271 Canyon Del Rey, just east of the Chili’s parking lot. In December 2016, Orosco entered into an agreement with Seaside – which owns the property – to buy the property for $250,000 if it has a viable groundwater supply. If it doesn’t, the price will be renegotiated.

Built into that price, Orosco says, is the cost of drilling and monitoring the test well, which he estimates at around $100,000. There is also the risk it comes up dry.

“It’s a significant gamble,” Orosco says. “The acquisition of this property is tantamount to a fishing expedition – we don’t know what we’re’ going to catch, but we’ll respond effectively to results of our discovery.”

For that reason, he’s not yet sure exactly what the development will be, though he’s envisioning some kind of retail or maybe a restaurant, and that if there is water, that it will be more than sufficient to supply the project.

The well is only possible because the property sits just outside of the adjudicated Seaside Basin, and is in a formation that Dave Stoldt, general manager of the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District, says is referred to as “fractured rock.”

It was in this formation that, in June, Belgian Pacific CEO Fabrice Rondia had two wells successfully drilled to supply a coffee shop and brewery he hopes to build on Wave Street in Monterey.

It’s a formation, Stoldt says, that’s a crapshoot as far as water supply.

“You could have one productive well, and 60 yards away, a dry well,” Stoldt says. “You’re picking water out of fractures in the rock.”

Orosco says he expects to learn if the well is productive by this summer, after it has been monitored over a series of months. Then it will be time to make decisions based on what he hopes is good news.

“[This property] has been underutilized for decades,” Orosco says. “It’s a vacant dirt lot used for two weeks a year as a fireworks stand, and that’s about it.”