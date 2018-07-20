A Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce REVOKES Restaurant membership—CRIME? Owner Supports President Trump

By

This Israeli immigrant, legally in the United States opens a restaurant in Boyle Heights, part of East Los Angeles in the city of Los Angeles. He has 70 employees—a very successful business, lots of customers. The bullies have made it clear—support Trump and this is a fascist city—you are not allowed to work or live. The worst part is that the local Chamber of Commerce, supposed to support and promote businesses REVOKED the membership of this coffee shop—Is anyone going to demand the non profit status of the Chamber be revoked. Will anyone tell the State and National Chambers to decertify that radical, bullying organization using the good name of the Chamber of Commerce? Why hasn’t the Mayor of Los Angeles stood up for free speech? “A cafe in California was protested by an anti-Trump group and had its membership from the local Chamber of Commerce revoked because its owner supports President Trump.”

A cafe in California was protested by an anti-Trump group and had its membership from the local Chamber of Commerce revoked because its owner supports President Trump.

Asher Shalom, the owner of Asher Caffé & Lounge, said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday that leftists in his community of Boyle Heights have taken exception to his support for Trump’s immigration policies.

Shalom told Brian Kilmeade that as a legal immigrant who came to America 30 years ago, he takes issue with those coming to the country illegally.

He said that the majority of his 70 employees are immigrants.