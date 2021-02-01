COVID has killed the flu. Just look at the data. Only 23 people last week, nationwide got the flu—a year ago it was 14, 657! The only change is the virus. No not masks, social distancing or lockdowns saved us from the flu—it was a virus that killed people—but also, apparently killed the flu virus as well.,
Now is the time for Newsom and others to come clean about the virus, the real numbers and how many died because of the virus and how many died with the virus, but NOT the cause of death. Government lies and people die.
A Miracle! Only 23 Americans Tested Positive for Flu Last Week Compared to 14,657 Cases Reported Last Year at Same Time
By Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 1/31/21
Do you ever get the feeling you’re being lied to?
450,390 people have now died WITH the coronavirus in the US this year.
That number includes poisonings, shootings, homicides and hospice deaths.
The Gateway Pundit reported news from the CDC in August that only 6% of all deaths in the US classified as Coronavirus deaths actually died from the China Coronavirus exclusively.
That means the number of those poor people who died from the coronavirus exclusively is much, much lower than the headlines.
Many local and state governments are shutting down their local businesses and institutions due to over-inflated statistics regarding the number of Americans who died from this China coronavirus.
Will this ever make the mainstream news?
But is the CDC also using other statistical tricks this year?
The number of flu cases in the US is at an all-time low this flu season.
The 2020 numbers are that line at the bottom with all the triangles.
Here is the current map for reported flu cases in the US this year.
Even the liberal website weather.com is reporting a surprisingly low number of flu cases this year
Weather.com reported:
During the second week in January, 23 people tested positive for the flu in the United States.
More than 14,657 tested positive for the flu during the same time last year, before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
“It’s crazy,” Lynnette Brammer, who leads the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Domestic Influenza Surveillance team, told The Washington Post. “This is my 30th flu season. I never would have expected to see flu activity this low.”
Since the start of this “scamdemic” almost a year ago I do not know of one person who has gotten the Wuhan virus or who has tested positive for it. I do outside sales in Northern California and I speak with 250 to 300 clients a week on the phone instead of meeting them in person like I normally would. The talk comes up at some point with all of them about the Wuhan virus and none of them have gotten it or tested positive for it or know of anyone who has. The same goes for my neighborhood. I do not doubt the virus or that anyone has gotten it, people have and people have died. But as Steve Frank has said it is time for the politicians to come clean on what has happened. This virus is second only to the “Climate Crisis” scam.
Hey Steve—glad that I signed up for your newsletter. I became acquainted with you on the ksfo Brian Susman show—-always enjoyed your comments. Keep going—your analysis is needed these days!
Out of everyone I know – friends and mere acquaintances – over the past 11 months only 1 person has been diagnosed with CoVid-19, and she recovered. When this is passed, people will be really looking at whether all the economic disasters were worth it.
That the government and it’s agencies lie to us is no surprise. Most “elected” representatives have only one main interest; themselves and continuing on the gravy train of “government service. It has only become much more blatant than usual.
I heard that the governor told the truth by mistake and had to have his temperature checked.
The Left will use any means to subdue their enemies.
That’s us, “…their enemies…”!
We are the ones the Left hates, because we believe in liberty, freedom, our original Constitution and Bill of Rights. Independence and personal responsibility are the hallmarks of the American Patriot. We are what is “good” about America.
Not welfare and submission to government for our sustenance and shelter.
They can’t control the honest American Patriot. He will stand up for America and his Faith.
But they can win some battles with lies based on promoting fear and dread. Those generations under the millennial umbrella are their target. With an evil education, helicopter parents, and entitlement mentality. These are the ones who have been fed the lies about America and her Founding by an education system based on the Lefts Communist philosophies. Believing and in fear these generations with no knowledge of how to fight back, they react with paranoid fear.
And, the Left loves it! Now they can control them, herding them towards their goal of conquering “good”!
That’s what it is, a war between evil and good! Good has lost a lot of ground and needs to make that back up by telling the truth to those running for their lives.
So, all you right wing, God fearing, men of integrity stand up and be counted. War requires participation to win.
Good must be the enemy of evil and subdue it!
I was wondering when the figures would come out showing how many died from the flu, obesity, COPD, heart failure etc. Also how many would show it would show as caused by Covid. Folks keep an eye out for the CDC numbers down the road that will show the total causes of deaths and how they will be allocated. Americans are easy to miss lead. Look at how the CP has taken over a whole political party and has their minions walking over the cliff.