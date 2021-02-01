By

COVID has killed the flu. Just look at the data. Only 23 people last week, nationwide got the flu—a year ago it was 14, 657! The only change is the virus. No not masks, social distancing or lockdowns saved us from the flu—it was a virus that killed people—but also, apparently killed the flu virus as well., Now is the time for Newsom and others to come clean about the virus, the real numbers and how many died because of the virus and how many died with the virus, but NOT the cause of death. Government lies and people die.

A Miracle! Only 23 Americans Tested Positive for Flu Last Week Compared to 14,657 Cases Reported Last Year at Same Time

By Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 1/31/21





Do you ever get the feeling you’re being lied to?

450,390 people have now died WITH the coronavirus in the US this year.

That number includes poisonings, shootings, homicides and hospice deaths.

The Gateway Pundit reported news from the CDC in August that only 6% of all deaths in the US classified as Coronavirus deaths actually died from the China Coronavirus exclusively.

That means the number of those poor people who died from the coronavirus exclusively is much, much lower than the headlines.

Many local and state governments are shutting down their local businesses and institutions due to over-inflated statistics regarding the number of Americans who died from this China coronavirus.

Will this ever make the mainstream news?

But is the CDC also using other statistical tricks this year?

The number of flu cases in the US is at an all-time low this flu season.

The 2020 numbers are that line at the bottom with all the triangles.

Here is the current map for reported flu cases in the US this year.

Even the liberal website weather.com is reporting a surprisingly low number of flu cases this year

Weather.com reported:

During the second week in January, 23 people tested positive for the flu in the United States.

More than 14,657 tested positive for the flu during the same time last year, before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

“It’s crazy,” Lynnette Brammer, who leads the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Domestic Influenza Surveillance team, told The Washington Post. “This is my 30th flu season. I never would have expected to see flu activity this low.”

