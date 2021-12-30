By

Starting on Saturday, by State law, you are mandated to put food garbage into a plastic bag (which are illegal) and thrown into your grass and lawn pail. Now does anybody think the Waste Management people are going to get out of their truck, open the pail, take out the plastic bag and separate it from grass? Where are they going to put the plastic bags? “Starting Jan. 1, residents can begin to put banana peels and other food waste into their yard waste bin as part of a new recycling program statewide. Ventura County residents are being asked to place food waste into a bag and throw it into the yard waste bin separate from trash. Businesses, restaurants and grocery stores are in a different category and could get extra bins for food waste depending on how much is generated. Senate Bill 1383 takes effect in the new year and mandates the collection of separated food waste for residential and commercial customers. Grocery stores must also donate food that would be thrown away to a food pantry or food bank. Larger restaurants and hotels would begin in 2024” My bet is that less than 1% do this. To compare, how many of your take the dead battery from your flashlight and drive to the landfill to give it up? Anybody. When government passes laws that cannot be enforce, it makes a mockery of the law and disrespect for the laws that are needed.

A new food waste program starts Jan. 1. Here’s what you need to know

Wes Woods II, Ventura County Star, 12/30/21

Starting Jan. 1, residents can begin to put banana peels and other food waste into their yard waste bin as part of a new recycling program statewide.

Ventura County residents are being asked to place food waste into a bag and throw it into the yard waste bin separate from trash. Businesses, restaurants and grocery stores are in a different category and could get extra bins for food waste depending on how much is generated.

Senate Bill 1383 takes effect in the new year and mandates the collection of separated food waste for residential and commercial customers. Grocery stores must also donate food that would be thrown away to a food pantry or food bank. Larger restaurants and hotels would begin in 2024.

People living in apartments or multi-family housing will have to check in with the owner of the complex for more information.

There are no penalties for not separating food waste from trash at the moment. Cities will be able to fine people who don’t comply starting in 2024.

Starting Jan. 1, cities can begin inspecting supermarkets and grocery stores for violations, according to the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery or CalRecycle. Starting 2024, cities can inspect larger restaurants and larger venues for violations.

Any city that fails to implement a program that collects food waste could be penalized and eventually face fines anywhere from $500 to $10,000 per day, according to the CalRecycle website.

Todd Vasquez-Housley, Oxnard’s environmental resources division manager, said the city has let residents know about the changes from the new law since October. He said city officials plan for a higher call volume and some bumps in the road with the new changes but everyone will get through it.

“The motive between now and January 2024 will be to educate and help the customer comply,” Vasquez-Housley said. “We want to get them ready so when the fines and enforcement goes into effect that they changed their habits as far as recycling and separating and we’re all accomplishing the same goal. We don’t want to go down the punitive route if it’s not necessary.”

Housley said residents are asked to put their food scraps inside a grocery or zip-close styled bag and then place it inside of a green waste container that is picked up weekly. Most containers for landscape waste are green but some in other communities are in different colors.

“We’re asking the customer to do something extra, but we’re providing extra service at no cost,” Housley said.

He said restaurants, grocery stores, food manufacturers and other businesses that generate at least 4 cubic yards of food waste per week will be required to have an extra container.

Restaurants or other businesses that can prove their food waste is less than 4 cubic yards and meet other criteria may qualify for a waiver, he said. The strict application process for the waiver has to demonstrate the business is still complying with the law, he said.

Oxnard is unique from other cities because they collect all of the waste and transport it to their own facility, the Del Norte Regional Recycling and Transfer Center, instead of contracting it out, he said.

Ventura Mayor Sofia Rubalcava said the new law will reduce pollution and specifically methane as food waste will not be going into local landfills. Instead, it will be used to create compost and soil that will go to farms or back to the community for gardening, she said.

“The city of Ventura is providing these little buckets specially designed for food waste,” Rubalcava said. “It will be pretty simple but it will take some time for people to get used to it.”

Joe Yahner, environmental services manager for Ventura, said the 2-gallon bucket has a lid and is designed to collect food waste. Residents can line it with a plastic bag to fill up with kitchen scraps, food, vegetables, bones and cereal.

When the bag inside the bucket is full, residents can tie it up and put it in a large yard waste container, Yahner said. All of the waste will go to Gold Coast Recycling in Ventura where the bags will be separated from the yard waste and the food waste will be composted, he said.

Yahner said people think it’s counterintuitive to use plastic bags when the city of Ventura has “pushed” to not use plastic bags.

“The result is, whether you like it or not, we have a lot of plastic bags in our lives even if you don’t get them from grocery stores,” Yahner said.

He said items like bread and bagels are packaged in plastic bags as well as other items like cereal or crackers.

“We’re encouraging people to use those bags and not buy a special bag for food waste,” he said. “The reality is they’ll be handled properly and won’t wind up in the environment so that’s an important thing.”

E.J. Harrison & Sons spokeswoman Nan Drake said her company had run a pilot program in Ventura County for almost a year to prepare. E.J. Harrison & Sons collects waste for a number of Ventura County cities and communities, including Camarillo.

“We think people out there are ready,” Drake said. Her company will run ads in news publications the first week of January to let customers know about the change. “We try to make it as easy as possible.”

She said her company is asking for the food waste to be bagged and not mixed with yard waste.

“We sell (yard waste) to all these people and don’t want bones in the compost,” Drake said.

Waste Management, which collects trash for Moorpark, Simi Valley and Oak Park, directed customers to the CalRecycle site for information about the food waste program.

To learn more from CalRecycle, visit www.calrecycle.ca.gov/organics/slcp.