We do have some clear bright spots for November. It still looks like Prop. 6 is going to pass and we will have repealed the $779 dollar a year tax on families, jobs and businesses. John Cox, according to a recent poll has closed in on the rich kid from San Fran. We have several close races for Assembly, State Senate and Congress—all of which we will win, if we work hard, get out the vote and be willing to make our case. This could be a very good November for California Republicans.
One “Republican” running that is leading in his race is Steve Poizner, though running as a No Political Preference candidate. A solid candidate, one held the office and has numerous newspaper endorsements, while his Democrat opponent has NONE.
When putting out your voting recommendations to friends and families, add Steve Poizner fore Insurance Commissioner to the list—he will make you and California proud.
Poizner Leads in Polls for Insurance Commissioner
Politico, 9/17/18
— A NEW POLL shows POIZNER with a 7-point lead over Lara in the race, the second such poll in recent weeks. The IHeartMedia, KFI/KNBC tracking poll released Friday shows Poizner leading Lara, 34 percent to 27 percent, with 39 percent still undecided. The landline-only poll by Thomas Partner Strategies was taken between September 7-9 and surveyed 1,227 modeled likely midterm voters. Margin of error is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.
— IN ADDITION, POIZNER is racking up major newspaper endorsements — the latest being the Southern California News Group, which includes the Orange County Register, the L.A. Daily News, Riverside Press Enterprise and 11 other newspapers. Poizner was endorsed in the primary by a crowd of other newspapers including the San Francisco Chronicle, the Sacramento Bee and the Bay Area News Group. While Lara has been backed by major Democratic Party figure including Gov. Jerry Brown, to date, he hasn’t scored a single newspaper endorsement over Poizner.
Profile