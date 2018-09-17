A NEW POLL shows POIZNER with a 7-point lead over Lara in the race

We do have some clear bright spots for November. It still looks like Prop. 6 is going to pass and we will have repealed the $779 dollar a year tax on families, jobs and businesses. John Cox, according to a recent poll has closed in on the rich kid from San Fran. We have several close races for Assembly, State Senate and Congress—all of which we will win, if we work hard, get out the vote and be willing to make our case. This could be a very good November for California Republicans.

One “Republican” running that is leading in his race is Steve Poizner, though running as a No Political Preference candidate. A solid candidate, one held the office and has numerous newspaper endorsements, while his Democrat opponent has NONE.

When putting out your voting recommendations to friends and families, add Steve Poizner fore Insurance Commissioner to the list—he will make you and California proud.