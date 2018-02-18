By

To many Ojai, in Ventura Count is a rich enclave that hates progress, Wal Mart or other “box” stores—either high priced small shops, not choice needed. To many in the rea the town of Ojai (o-hi) is known as NO-HI. They say no to everything. Like the silly City of Davis, No-Hi is now a nuclear free zone. Like Davis, if a nuclear weapon goes off in the town, there is no one left to punish the law breakers? Did you know that nuclear weapons are the cause of climate change? Also, of traffic gridlock and the Dodgers not going to the World Series. No-Hi is just pretending to be run by adults—kiddie care is in charge making fun of adults.

A Nuclear Free Ojai What’s the Fallout?

By Jay Murphy, Citizens Journal, 2/17/18



Nuclear Free Ojai

As the meeting progressed attendance continued to grow for what seemed to be the big topic of the night, a nuclear free Ojai. Councilpersons Weirick and Francina requested the council consider their declaration of Ojai as a nuclear free zone. (Their declaration can be found here

https://drive.google.com/file/d/186jYA77UWcU_2NVpSOOkVu09Od_ox__t/view or at ojaicity.org)

Since 2014 Ojai been designated an International City of Peace and the push for a nuclear free Ojai has been discussed in council chambers before.

With great fanfare including cheering, clapping and lots of signs, the council heard from Council member Weirick who explained his reasoning and timing, followed by a large contingent of citizens, all pro-nuclear free Ojai.

Primary among them was Dr Robert Dodge who took the podium and pushed for the resolution as necessary to combat evil in the world. Dr Dodge explained that nucs were a danger to us all, and that Ojai should be one of the first cities to opt for the designation, presumably to prove Ojai’s dedication to a safe, peaceful world. He related how the US. nuclear arms program was spending copious amounts to modernize its weapons and seemed to think that if the citizens of Ojai pushed hard enough and believed in the cause, the world could be free of nuclear weapons.

Along the way he tied nuclear weapons to climate change, the drought and most of the world’s evils, but never got around to explaining the basics of nuclear deterrence or why we have gone close to seventy years without a nuclear exchange. Nor was any mention made of the repeated attempts to reduce or eliminate nuclear weapons. (One wonders if he is happy with President Trump for trying to make North Korea and Iran nuclear free). He spoke very rapidly and at considerable length. An 82 year old audience member was overheard telling him after he left the podium that his advocacy was so severe it had a chilling effect on that listener.

He was clearly “all in” although this reporter didn’t hear any solutions on how to accomplish the nuclear free world he desires beyond ratifying the declaration and erecting a sign. Others spoke, not quite as passionately, but to the person dissent was non-existent. Only council member Blatz brought the meeting back to earth by asking what the city had actually done to explore the ramifications of the declaration.

Apparently nothing. That will come later. No doubt there will be serious repurcussions as have been documented in other nuclear free cities like Berkley or Tacoma Park Md. Berkley has reconsidered its nuclear free designation because of the hidden problems that have arisen. The largest purveyer of nuclear weapons is the federal government. Does Ojai want to forgo using U.S. treasury bills and bonds, long considered the safest investment for money? How about the grants that were discussed earlier at the meeting? They come from the U.S. Agriculture Dept. What about CALPERS or TIAA_CREF, investment portfolios commonly used by city and state agencies? No relationship with University of California? There is that pesky Lawrence Livermore Lab problem. And what about the city’s electronics; police radios, computers, printers, etc. They will be costly to replace. No more IBM equipment. Hope there are no Hewlett Packard printers around.

Alas, Dr Dodge has a solution for that as well. You see, written into the declaration is an “opt out” clause which states that if there is no alternative to using nuclear related companies or agencies they will be excluded. (No such provision is indicated based on the cost of items the city needs however). In the end that nuclear free sign sounds pretty costly. Divesture will be VERY expensive, assuming the city is serious about its commitment to a nuclear free environment.

The council brought the issue to a vote which was unanimous. It passed in principle. Details will be explored at a later date.

Editor’s Note: Which brings us to the real problem with the declaration. Is it serious or just another “feel good” where residents can strut and posture and preach about their moral superiority? I doubt that the DOD will ever have a need to drag a Minuteman ICBM passed the nuclear free city sign, but I also doubt the the Mullahs and Kim Jong will see it either.

Photo Credits: Jay Murphy

Jay Murphy is retired and living in Ojai