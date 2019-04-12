By

To rich people in California, NY, Illinois, Massachusetts and Hawaii—plus New Jersey, the Trump tax cuts are actually tax increases. Yet, for 90% of Americans—they do cut the bottom line tax paid. But, in socialist States, with high tax rates, bad regulations and high costs of living, Trump is punishing the folks for allowing themselves to be abused. The hope is a revolt—which, we still do not see. Worse, California and New York are going in the opposite direction—billions in new taxes—yet complaining when Trump cuts taxes for most Americans. “The Trump tax cut can be seen as punishment for taxpayers who live in states (like California) that, in 2016, voted for Hillary Clinton for president. “The federal deduction for state and local taxes was reduced to $10,000 per year. “The deduction for home-mortgage interest was capped at $750,000 for home loans. Thus, an 80 percent loan — a typical percentage on a new home — on a $2 million home loan would be $1.6 million, more than double the $750,000 cap.” California Democrats should explain why Trump cutting taxes is bad and Sacramento raising taxes is good. That is an answer we would all love to hear.

A PHONY TAX CUT

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 4/11/19 www.capoliticalreview.com

The Donald Trump tax cut, passed by Congress in December 2017, was not a tax cut for many California residents. Moreover, there was no tax reform (like a flat-rate tax that offers no deductions and no exemptions). And the Internal Revenue Service was not abolished.

Furthermore, there was no cap on federal spending and no cap on federal taxation.

The Trump tax cut can be seen as punishment for taxpayers who live in states (like California) that, in 2016, voted for Hillary Clinton for president.

The federal deduction for state and local taxes was reduced to $10,000 per year.

The deduction for home-mortgage interest was capped at $750,000 for home loans. Thus, an 80 percent loan — a typical percentage on a new home — on a $2 million home loan would be $1.6 million, more than double the $750,000 cap.

A good accountant would be needed to devise a strategy to lower one’s tax bill.

Perhaps the only escape from higher taxation would be to take out a new mortgage on a house that a person already owns. There is always the chance that a lender may not want to lend money to certain people — perhaps elderly people — who want to take out a new mortgage. A mortgage requires a monthly payment. The interest associated with the mortgage is tax deductible. However, the amount of deductible interest, on an annual basis, may be limited.

To pay California’s presumably higher taxes, a person may need to obtain some extra funds.

One possible way to obtain extra money would be to establish a line of credit with some lending institution. A line of credit is a preset amount of money that a lending institution would agree to provide. Once money is borrowed on a line of credit, there is an interest charge on the amount borrowed. A line of credit offers a person the opportunity to borrow money against an asset (like a home, cash, or stocks).

An accountant can explain if using a line of credit is really an effective way to reduce taxes.

Should any extra money be put into the stock market, real estate, hedge funds, precious metals (like gold), or foreign-currency transactions? The risks associated with such investments can be very high, especially if the stock market crashes or real estate tumbles. The current economic expansion is 10 years old. The American economy is due to have a recession.

Borrowing against the equity in a house can be risky. Equity is defined as the difference between the current worth of the house and the amount owed on the house. For example, if a house is currently worth $500,000 and the owner owes $100,000, the equity is $400,000. ($500,000 minus $100,000 equals $400,000).

Currently, in coastal California, homes have a high value, often $1.5 million to $2.5 million (or more). The property tax on such homes could be $15,000 to $25,000 (or more) annually. As stated, the Trump tax cut limits the deductibility of state and local taxes (such as property taxes) to $10,000 a year.

The State of California is considering legislation to add more homes. Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, wants 3.5 million new homes built by 2025. Legislation authorizing these new homes may demand that a certain percentage of these new homes be set aside for low-income people. If a neighborhood’s demographics or a city’s demographics change, home values could drop.

Another factor that could affect home values would be an exodus of California residents. Several recent studies show that 50 percent to 75 percent of California residents are considering leaving the state. Such an exodus could lead to lower home values.

Thus, borrowing money against the equity in a home could be a bad idea. For example, a home with a value of $500,000 could fall to a lower number, perhaps a much lower number.

Thus, unless a person has a brilliant accountant and some ways to maneuver financially, the 2017 Trump tax cut is likely to result in higher tax bills for many Californians.

In short, the Trump tax cut — at least for many California residents — is a phony tax cut.