A Soldier’s VA Odyssey

By Joseph Lisuzzo, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/8/20

Reynolds served with the 10th Mountain Division4thBattalion 31st Infantry Regiment based out of Fort Drum, NY from 2006-2010. He was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2007 in an area of Iraq known as the “triangle of death.” After honorably serving his country, Reynolds returned to the USA and moved to California to begin anew life, as a firefighter. In 2018, while Rob was on the job, he began experiencing PTSD and was referred to the West Los Angeles Veterans Administration Center. Upon entering the West LAVA, Reynolds was immediately told they would not accept him with his service dog, if he wanted treatment.

But rather than part with his best friend, Reynolds left bewildered. Upon stepping outside the gates of the VA, Rob came up on group of fellow Veterans who were living on the street, directly outside this VA’s fence on San Vicente and Wilshire Boulevards. Though Reynolds had been turned away by “the powers that be” inside The VA, his fellow veterans outside, took him and his dog in and provided tented shelter. After months, in July of 2019, Reynolds demanded that the VA put in writing that they could not serve him due to their rules not allowing veterans to be accompanied by a service animal. Soon thereafter an inquiry was filed against the VA and magically, Rob was allowed housing and access into the VA’s Domiciliary Combat Track program with his service dog.

While Reynolds was inside the VA getting treatment, he never forgot his fellow vets outside on the streets. Reynolds, joined AMVETS and with their help, along with the Veteran’s service Organization of Culver City Post 2, he began contacting the VA White House hotline, the OIG (Office of the Inspector General) and Veteran Crisis lines. Yet, nothing seemed to change for the homeless vets, one whom has since died on the streets, while others have attempted suicide. In January of 2020, Reynolds got to speak at a local Federal Advisory board meeting.

But rather than maintain this VA Home as a quiet sanctuary for disabled Veterans, the land inside these hallowed fences has instead been often illegally, used over time as: a “ritzy private school “playground, a public dog park, a used-car and bus storage lot, a public parking lot, a major hotel laundry facility, and other sullying misappropriations. At the painful expense of disabled and disadvantaged Veterans who require proper shelter and care, the West Los Angeles VA is now being hijacked.

Rosebrock, Reynolds and James Bradley, though asked by authorities to end their crusade, continue month after month appeal to neighboring residents to unify and support replacing scores of 80-year old obsolete and dysfunctional buildings with a“21st Century Veterans Home.” America must be reminded how our federal government spent hundreds-of-billions-of-dollars bailing out mismanaged banks, insurance companies and auto manufacturers in the past. If we have the same resolve, we can restore and rebuild this mismanaged West Los Angeles VA Center for our Soldiers who come home needing rehabilitation services. This should be “our collective duty “as Americans.

We must never forget or stop honoring our soldiers who serve. Without our soldiers there would be no us, or better put, without our soldiers there would be no U.S