A Stanford Enrolls Students Who PROUDLY Promotes Racism/Violence on Entrance Essay

Even private schools have become indoctrination camps and headquarters for hatred, bigotry, violence, bullying and arrogance. In this case a young man sent in an application essay to enter Stanford as a student. What did he write? Oh, based on his essays, they enrolled him. “On Monday, Mic.com published an article about Ziad Ahmed, a Muslim teenager who replied to a question “What matters to you, and why?” on his college application by writing “Black Lives Matter” exactly 100 times. Ahmed was accepted into the university. “Everyone who reviewed your application was inspired by your passion, determination, accomplishments and heart,” read a letter from Stanford posted on his Twitter. This is not a late April Fools joke—except on the donors to Stanford. This student showed passion and determination toward racism, bigotry and violence. That is now the standard for this formerly great University. How embarrassing to students that wrote real essays about lives, goals and hopes. Ziad Ahmed wrote in support of a violent, bullying organizational and in defense of bigotry and hatred. Why is this not a front page story? Know a Stanford student, grad or donor? Send them this article and ask what they think.

By Lukas Mikelionis, Heat Street, 4/4/17

Social media users have slammed a Muslim teen activist who was accepted into Stanford University after writing “Black Lives Matter” 100 times in his application, with some saying a black applicant wouldn’t have been accepted.

On Monday, Mic.com published an article about Ziad Ahmed, a Muslim teenager who replied to a question “What matters to you, and why?” on his college application by writing “Black Lives Matter” exactly 100 times.

Ahmed was accepted into the university. “Everyone who reviewed your application was inspired by your passion, determination, accomplishments and heart,” read a letter from Stanford posted on his Twitter.

The student, who claims also to have been accepted at Princeton and Yale, explained to Mic why he wrote the slogan so many times on his application: “My unapologetic progressivism is a central part of my identity, and I wanted that to be represented adequately in my application.”

He added: “To me, to be Muslim is to be a BLM ally, and I honestly can’t imagine it being any other way for me. “Furthermore, it’s critical to realize that one-fourth to one-third of the Muslim community in America are (sic) black … and to separate justice for Muslims from justices for the black community is to erase the realities of the plurality of our community.”

I submitted this answer in my @Stanford application, & yesterday, I was admitted…#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/R5YxM77bWL

— Ziad Ahmed (@ziadtheactivist) April 1, 2017

But not everyone was touched by such a virtue-signaling move from Ahmed—with some people suggesting that an actual black student would never be able to get away with writing that on their application to an elite university.

“Yeah I’m not sure I find this cute or heartwarming, no way a black kid could get rewarded for doing the same thing,” wrote Zoe Samudzi on Twitter. “When I/we talk about black struggle being used by non-black folks for social capital and material gain, this is what’s meant by it.”

She added: “This looks much nastier coming from non-black folks of color than from white people. Because they help meet the ‘diverse but SAFE’ quota.”

Another social media user wrote: “This is so annoyingly performative. Which black people are materially benefiting from him spamming #BLM on his app? I’m so unimpressed.”

Not only could a black kid not get away with this, black kids are PUNISHED for supporting their own damn strugglehttps://t.co/6TunBw8Ckd

— Zoé Samudzi (@ztsamudzi) April 4, 2017

Writer Roqayah Chamseddine noted Ahmed’s unapologetic defense of Hillary Clinton (he even has a picture with her!), tweeting: “That entire thing, including the photo with Clinton, makes me feel ill”.

“How is it that black teens who are administratively reprimanded for supporting BLM couldn’t get away w/an admission essay like that,” wrote Zaynab Shahar. “And the fact that a non-black [person of color] writes BLM 100X and gets the same spot at Standford (sic) the black kid who busted ass *might get*?”

Author Feminista Jones also added to the debate: “I’d be interested in hearing him get into more of the nuance of non-Black Muslims historically hating Black people/rejecting [Black] Muslims.”