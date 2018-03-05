A Tax a Travel!!! Avalon (Catalina) Wants to Tax Travel to their Island

By

This is not a joke. The community of Avalon will vote next month on a tax on tourists! If this works, maybe Anaheim could solve its budget/CalPERS problems with a tax on tourists as well. The good news is if you swim the 26 miles to Catalina you will not be taxed. “A resident of the city of Avalon, on the island of Santa Catalina, has gathered enough signatures to qualify a tax on travel to and from the island for the April 10 ballot. Measure T would impose a $1 tax on passengers who arrive in or depart the city by cruise ship, ferry or aircraft. Revenue would fund improvements or replacement of the Santa Catalina Island Medical Center, including administrative costs. The measure would cost impacted taxpayers an estimated $1.9 million annually.” I bet no one in California knows about this—except Cal-Tax. And, if you go to Catalina, it will be in your cruise or aircraft costs and the tourists will not know it. I proposed the tax be collected directly from the tourist, to let folks know how greedy a town could be!

LOCAL TAXES: Avalon Resident Qualifies Tax on Travelers for the April Ballot

Cal-Tax, 5/5/18

A resident of the city of Avalon, on the island of Santa Catalina, has gathered enough signatures to qualify a tax on travel to and from the island for the April 10 ballot.

Measure T would impose a $1 tax on passengers who arrive in or depart the city by cruise ship, ferry or aircraft. Revenue would fund improvements or replacement of the Santa Catalina Island Medical Center, including administrative costs.

The measure would cost impacted taxpayers an estimated $1.9 million annually.

This proposal could be considered a poll tax, which Merriam-Webster defines as a tax of a fixed amount per person levied on adults. From 1880 to 1914, the California Constitution imposed such a tax on males between 21 and 65 years of age, to support schools with “some exemptions based on certain specified classes.” The tax was repealed by constitutional amendment. Proponents of the repeal argued that the poll tax was “an antiquated excrescence upon our revenue system, and was primitive, archaic, and unrighteous.” Proponents also argued that the tax could not be uniformly collected.

It is unclear under the wording of the Avalon initiative whether an individual who arrives in a personal boat or canoe would be classified as having arrived on a ferry or cruise ship, and would have to pay the tax. The measure additionally does not specify how the tax will be levied, or whether the city would post guards at the docks and airport terminals to collect from arriving and departing passengers.

The initiative also does not specify whether the island’s roughly 4,000 residents would be subject to the tax every time they departed and returned to the island.

The tax will need two-thirds support to pass.