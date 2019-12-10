By

Poor UCLA—it is not going to have zero waste by 2020. Instead it will continue to disallow student’s free speech. UCLA will continue to allow bullies threaten students that support Pres. Trump or support Israel. Believe is discussion about America’s past? Not at UCLA—it has to be politically correct. Oh, this is the campus where student government tried to stop the seating of a Student Government Senator for the crime of being a Jew! UCLA is in Westwood, though this attitude is more like Moscow. “

Based on its current trajectory, UCLA will not be a zero-waste campus by 2020

UCLA’s waste diversion rate will remain at 57% by the end of the year, falling short of the university’s goal to divert 90% of landfill waste by 2020. In this story, the Daily Bruin looks into the factors that have prevented UCLA from reaching zero waste.

Student team improves library waste diversion through education, bin installation

Insights about waste management at the Charles E. Young Research Library could help other buildings on campus more effectively strive toward zero waste, a goal that only two buildings on campus have been able to fully achieve. This story highlights the findings of a student-led research project at YRL and how it fits into UCLA’s campus-wide efforts toward environmental sustainability.”

UCLA needs to be worried more about the waste of human minds and lives than too many coffee cups on campus. Life is not sustainable with the poor education and social mores promoted by UCLA. But, if you want a totalitarian State, UCLA is the place to gain the experience.

A Wasted Opportunity

Since the Zero Waste by 2020 goal was first established 13 years ago, the University of California has strived to eliminate landfill waste from its campuses. However, none of the UC campuses are projected to meet zero waste as 2020 looms closer, and it is unclear whether the University has done enough to tackle this ambitious goal. “A Wasted Opportunity” breaks down the history and current status of the zero waste initiative, taking a closer look into UCLA’s progress and roadblocks and how it compares to the UC overall.

Zero Waste at UCLA

After mixed recycling leaves the UCLA campus, it is transported to the Athens Services Sun Valley Materials Recovery Facility where the recyclables are sorted and then sold to buyers.

Zero Waste in the UC System

How the University of California set its sights on achieving zero waste by 2020

The UC’s zero waste goal has shifted since it was established by administrators in 2007. They’ve made changes to deadlines and definitions, while also aiming to stay ahead of state goals. This story takes a look at the origins of the zero waste initiative and how it has evolved throughout the years.

UC’s 2020 zero waste goals land in the trash as no campus is projected to meet them

Not all UC waste efforts are created equal. While no campuses are likely to reach zero waste goals, some campuses have gotten within a few percentage points. Others failed to make it even halfway to the goal. This story compares each of the campus’ progress towards zero waste, and looks into what some campuses are doing differently from each other.