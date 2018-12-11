A watchdog (FPPC) barks up the wrong tree

By

Did you know your taxes are being used to get you to raise your taxes, spend more tax dollars—all of this is illegal? Finally, the FPPC fined BART $7500—but that money comes from the taxpayers! BART abused tax dollars twice—one by illegally promoting a bond measure and then by using tax dollars to pay the fine. “California’s campaign finance watchdog fined the Bay Area Rapid Transit District a modest $7,500 on Monday for failing to file campaign finance statements disclosing that it campaigned for a $3.5 billion bond in 2016. Left unsaid: Public agencies are not supposed to use public funds for political campaigns. That is cheap in order to steal $3.5 billion from taxpayers. Government is theft, just another example.

A watchdog barks up the wrong tree

Dan Morain, Whatsmatters, 12/11/18

BART spent public money on a ballot measure; FPPC fined it for not saying how much.

California’s campaign finance watchdog fined the Bay Area Rapid Transit District a modest $7,500 on Monday for failing to file campaign finance statements disclosing that it campaigned for a $3.5 billion bond in 2016.

Left unsaid: Public agencies are not supposed to use public funds for political campaigns.

The Fair Political Practices Commission can level sanctions for undisclosed campaign spending by public entities, but its authority doesn’t extend to whether political involvement was allowable in the first place.

The commission’s order : BART used $7,791 in public funds to produce videos and send texts to its followers to promote Measure RR, a bond for capital improvements. The measure won in a landslide.

Local district attorneys or the attorney general could sue agencies that use public money for campaigns, but rarely do. Typically, that’s left to private entities, such as the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

Jarvis president Jon Coupal, referring to public entities’ use of public funds for campaign: “They’re getting away with murder. It’s easy to spend dollars if they’re not your dollars.”

Sen. Steve Glazer, an Orinda Democrat and a frequent BART critic: “The FPPC was correct to sanction BART for failing to properly disclose this illegal spending. But because of its narrow jurisdiction, the commission appeared to ignore the spending itself. I urge the attorney general’s office to investigate that spending immediately.”

Separately, the FPPC recently concluded that there is probable cause that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors used more than $800,000 in public funds for a campaign in favor of Measure H, a homeless services measure in in 2017. That matter is pending.