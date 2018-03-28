By

Autonomous vehicles are running in Arizona, Pittsburgh and several other towns and State. California the self proclaimed technology capitol of the world is allowing these cars to be tested on the streets in a few days, starting next Monday. But, no company has filed for a permit! “April 2 is the first day it will be legal for autonomous vehicles to drive without a person behind the wheel in California, though remote operators are still required to monitor them. DMV regulations for deploying self-driving vehicles without drivers behind the wheel were approved last month. In order to do so, companies testing autonomous vehicles like Uber, Lyft, or Google, must apply with the California Department of Motor Vehicles. None have yet applied, the DMV confirmed to the San Francisco Examiner Monday morning” Really sad when so many of these car companies are in California—but do not want the hassle of dealing with our government.

A week before truly driverless cars become legal in CA, no companies have filed for permit

By Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, SF Examiner, 3/26/18

With only a week to go before truly driverless cars are legal to roll down California streets, not one of the 50 companies testing such vehicles have applied for a permit.

April 2 is the first day it will be legal for autonomous vehicles to drive without a person behind the wheel in California, though remote operators are still required to monitor them. DMV regulations for deploying self-driving vehicles without drivers behind the wheel were approved last month.

In order to do so, companies testing autonomous vehicles like Uber, Lyft, or Google, must apply with the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

None have yet applied, the DMV confirmed to the San Francisco Examiner Monday morning.

The revelation comes a week after the death of 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, who was struck and killed by an Uber autonomous vehicle in Tempe, Arizona. Uber suspended its autonomous vehicle operations in four cities, including San Francisco, following her death.

Companies still have time to seek CA autonomous vehicle permits, but the closer to April 2 they apply, the less likely they’ll be out on the road for that first day, said Jessica Gonzalez, a DMV spokesperson. There’s nothing stopping companies from rolling out on April 3 or beyond the official first day, however.

Whether or not those driverless vehicles can roll out on April 2 “depends on a number of factors,” Gonzalez wrote in an email to the San Francisco Examiner. “Is the application complete, do we have questions and need to speak with the applicant, does it need more review?”

The Examiner sought comment from Uber and Waymo but did not immediately receive a response. Lyft declined to comment.

San Francisco officials are moving to address the rollout of these vehicles.

Mayor Mark Farrell recently held a safety briefing between San Francisco first responders like the police department and autonomous vehicle companies Uber, Lyft, Waymo, Zoox, Phantom Auto and GM Cruise.

As of March 6, DMV had received 59 reports of crashes involving autonomous vehicles in California, with reports as far back as 2014. The most recent of those crashes was on Feb. 20, when a GM Cruise autonomous vehicle turning left in the Financial District was “slightly clipped” by another vehicle turning left in the opposite direction, according to DMV records.

The other vehicle “clipped the Cruise AV’s front left sensor, damaging the sensor and the other vehicle’s front right passenger door,” according to DMV records.

Though the autonomous vehicle companies did not tip their hands about when they would launch, some top staff did address the readiness of the technology as a whole at Farrell’s briefing last Thursday.

Mark Rosekind, former head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration appointed by President Barack Obama, and chief innovation officer at autonomous vehicle startup Zoox, said autonomous vehicle technology is one to two years away from being ready for city streets, the Examiner previously reported.

“What happened … basically shows you this is not ready for prime time,” Rosekind said, of autonomous vehicle technology.