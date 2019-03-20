AAA Now in Competition With Hertz—Renting ONLY Electric Vehicles

By

Hertz, Avis and enterprise now have a competitor—a non-profit called AAA (triple A). You thought that was an organization that just helped motorists, used membership dollars to promote higher gas taxes and bonds. Now it is going to become a disruptor—and unlike Hertz, will pay NO taxes!! Fair? “The nation’s largest all-electric, car-share fleet is currently launching in the city of Sacramento. GIG Car Share now has 100 cars available to share on Sacramento streets with 150 ready to be added in the coming weeks. The company uses Chevy Bolts and added bike racks to each car. For the past month, about two dozen were in the city, as AAA — the non-profit behind the program — had volunteers test the system.” Of course the batteries will cause climate change. The creation of the energy to run these vehicles will cause climate change—but, it will appear as if fossil fuel is dead. No, just hidden so hypocrites can claim they are not using cheap oil based electricity. If this catches on, how will the cities and government agencies collect sales tax—or replace the lost sales tax? At least folks will be driving electric vehicles, without thought about how they were made. Do not confuse a Progressive with facts…they love junk science.

Gig Electric Car-Share Program Comes To Sacramento

Randol White , Capitol Public Radio, 3/18/19

The nation’s largest all-electric, car-share fleet is currently launching in the city of Sacramento.

GIG Car Share now has 100 cars available to share on Sacramento streets with 150 ready to be added in the coming weeks. The company uses Chevy Bolts and added bike racks to each car.

For the past month, about two dozen were in the city, as AAA — the non-profit behind the program — had volunteers test the system.

Comedian Keith Lowell Jensen was one of the volunteers. He showed how much like Sacramento’s Jump bikes, the cars are controlled through a smartphone app.

“I’ll just say ‘unlock’ and now it’s unlocking the car,” Jensen says. “The unexpected thing was, I don’t know if I can go back to my Toyota Corolla now, I’ve fallen in love with the car itself.”

The battery range is estimated at more than 230 miles, and Jensen says he was able to use the car for an entire week without it needing a recharge.

Cars must be picked up and dropped off within GIG’s Sacramento boundaries, but they can be used outside the area.

AAA spokesman Michael Blasky says the organization is getting into the electric car-share business because the world of transportation is changing.

“Private car ownership is trending down,” Blasky said. “Our younger members are telling us that they want to see different types of services. GIG Car Share is one of our first products, but one of the ones that we’re really excited about.”

Rates run 40 cents a minute, $15 an hour, or $85 a day. GIG covers all charging and legal parking fees through a deal with the city.