Aaron Rodgers/Bad—Unvaccinated. Dakota Dozier/Good—Took the Vaccine—BOTH GOT COVID

The world went crazy when Aaron Rodgers got COVID, though unvaccinated. MSNBC types called him a danger to society. Yet when Dakota Dozier of the Vikings, got the virus, though fully vaccinated, the media called him a hero. That is the hypocrisy of society—forget junk science, the reality is that whether you take the vaccine or not, you could get the virus. But, you you do not take the vaccine, you do not have to worry about the long term efforts of the vaccine on your body.

Vikings vaccinated guard Dakota Dozier hospitalized with COVID-19, in stable condition: reports

Mike Zimmer said dozens of players and staff are being tested after being deemed a close contact

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News, 11/10/21

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Dakota Dozier, who is vaccinated, was hospitalized on Tuesday night after contacting COVID-19, reports say.

Head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that dozens of players and staff are being tested after being deemed a close contact with a player that was sent to the emergency room with COVID.

“One of our players that was vaccinated, he had to go to the ER last night because of COVID,” Zimmer said, via twincities.com. “It’s serious stuff, so, I don’t know. Like 29 guys are getting tested because of close contact, including myself. Just do what we do.”

“He’s stable now,” he continued. “But it was scary. … It was COVID. I’m not a doctor, but it was COVID pneumonia or something, he had a hard time breathing.”

A source identified the player as Dakota Dozier, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, who reported that he remained in the hospital as of Wednesday.

The Vikings have been left shorthanded after several players have tested positive. Defensive back Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury were put on the reserve/COVID-19 list before Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Linebacker Ryan Connelly was added Monday.