By

Why does it take a football player to tell the truth about Fascist Fauci, demented Biden and corrupt Newsom? Remember Al Gore, when asked to debate climate change said he would not, because it is settled science. Since then his junk science has been exposed as a fraud. Now the fascists behind the mandatory jab are saying the same thing. This even though we now know the vaccine is worthless after a few weeks and the super spreaders are those that causing thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of new COVID cases (stop abusing the language—all cases are COVID, no such thing “breakthrough cases”) “Aaron Rodgers is once again speaking out about coronavirus issues, this time blasting those who say the left’s proclamations about science are unassailable. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on the Pat McAfee show after his latest COVID controversy. On Sunday, Rodgers conducted a strange interview with Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews where the two stood six feet apart in a “socially distanced” interview. But after the interview, Andrews walked up to Rodgers and hugged him, seemingly defeating the whole social distancing thing. Naturally, the Internet exploded. Now, the NFL star is striking back at the critics once again, this time saying, “If science can’t be questioned, it’s not science anymore; it’s propaganda…That’s the truth.” “When did science become this blind agreement and then not having any debate over what can actually heal people and work for people. That makes no sense to me,” he added. My generality: If they rfuse to discuss and debate, answer questions, they are frauds—nothing they said or demand should be approved or mandated. They lied about masks, the efficiency of the jab, the real purpose of the lockdown. They have caused enough harm. Just ignore them.

Aaron Rodgers: Science That ‘Can’t Be Questioned’ Is ‘Propaganda’

Warner Todd Huston, Breitbart, 12/28/21

Aaron Rodgers is once again speaking out about coronavirus issues, this time blasting those who say the left’s proclamations about science are unassailable.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on the Pat McAfee show after his latest COVID controversy. On Sunday, Rodgers conducted a strange interview with Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews where the two stood six feet apart in a “socially distanced” interview. But after the interview, Andrews walked up to Rodgers and hugged him, seemingly defeating the whole social distancing thing. Naturally, the Internet exploded.

Now, the NFL star is striking back at the critics once again, this time saying, “If science can’t be questioned, it’s not science anymore; it’s propaganda…That’s the truth.”

“When did science become this blind agreement and then not having any debate over what can actually heal people and work for people. That makes no sense to me,” he added.

Here is the interview that sparked the latest controversy:

Rodgers has continued to rile the left over his thoughts and ideas about the coronavirus. Last week, for instance, Rodgers scolded the virus fanatics saying that the discussions of COVID should be about health, not politics.

“Throughout this entire time, there hasn’t been real conversations around health…As far as giving people, you know, things to think about when it comes to how to be healthier, right, as far as your diet, vitamins, exercise and those kinds of things,” Rodgers told McAfee on Dec. 21.

Rodgers also demanded a “full apology” from the Wall Street Journal for saying he had “COVID toe.”

Rodgers also blasted those who attacked him for not taking the vaccine. In November he admitted that the main reason he did not take any of the vaccines is because he is allergic to some of the ingredients on them.