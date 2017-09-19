AB 1209: Company Pay Scales to be Posted by Sacramento on the Internet

By

Here is another reason for large California companies to leave the State. If you thought the pay scales of a company are and should be private—that is not longer. Per the socialist bill authored by Assemblywoman Gonzalez Fletcher, the new wife of the former GOP Political Director and Assemblyman, turned Hillary Clinton delegate and now Sanders Progressive, Nathan Fletcher, the State mandates that if you have 500 or more employees, you must turn your employment salaries over to Sacramento. Then the government is going to post YOUR wages on the Internet—so your competition and poachers of your employees can see. Privacy? Gonzalez Fletcher does not believe in those Constitutional rights. Oh, now she wants to bring her Sacramento Socialism to the people of San Diego. While Nathan is running as a Sanders Democrats for Supervisor in San Diego, she is running for Mayor of San Diego. The only question is who is more Leftist and who is more opportunistic, without principles?

CALIFORNIA LEGISLATURE— 2017–2018 REGULAR SESSION

Assembly Bill No. 1209

Introduced by Assembly Member Gonzalez Fletcher

(Coauthors: Assembly Members Bonta, Eggman, Cristina Garcia, Gomez, Jones-Sawyer, Kalra, McCarty, Santiago, Mark Stone, Thurmond, and Weber)

(Coauthors: Senators Leyva and Skinner) February 17, 2017

An act to add Section 2810.6 to the Labor Code, relating to wages.

LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL’S DIGEST

AB 1209, Gonzalez Fletcher. Employers: gender pay differentials,

Existing law requires a corporation, limited liability company, or common interest development, among others, to file a statement of information with the Secretary of State, providing specified information about the entity. Existing law regulates the terms and conditions of employment, including the payment of wages. Existing law generally prohibits an employer from paying any of its employees at rates less than the rates paid to employees of the opposite sex for substantially similar work, as specified.

This bill would require, on and after July 1, 2019, and biennially thereafter, that an employer that is required to file a statement of information with the Secretary of State and that has 500 or more employees in California to collect specified information on gender wage differentials. The bill would require the employer to submit the information to the Secretary of State as specified, by July 1, 2020, and biennially thereafter. The bill would require the Secretary of State to publish the information described above on an Internet Web site available to the public upon receiving necessary funding and establishing adequate mechanisms and procedures.

The people of the State of California do enact as follows:

SECTION 1.

Section 2810.6 is added to the Labor Code, to read:

2810.6.

(a) An employer that is required to file a statement of information with the Secretary of State and that has 500 or more employees in California shall do the following:

(1) Beginning on July 1, 2019, and biennially thereafter, collect the following information on gender wage differentials. For purposes of this paragraph, “exempt” means not subject to overtime requirements as an administrative, executive, or professional employee.

(A) The difference between the mean wages of male exempt employees and female exempt employees located in California, by each job classification or title.

(B) The difference between the median wages of male exempt employees and female exempt employees located in California, by each job classification or title.

(C) The difference between the mean wages of male board members and female board members located in California.

(D) The difference between the median wages of male board members and female board members located in California.

(E) The number of employees used for the determination of subparagraphs (A) and (B).

(2) (A) In a manner and form provided by the Secretary of State, submit the information collected and updated pursuant to paragraph (1) to the Secretary of State, beginning July 1, 2020, and biennially thereafter.

(B) (i) The employer shall categorize the information submitted consistently with Section 1197.5.

(ii) A gender wage differential in the information provided under this section is not, in itself, a violation of Section 1197.5. This section does not limit, in any way, the ability to demonstrate the basis of a wage differential for purposes of Section 1197.5.

(b) The Secretary of State, upon receiving the necessary funding appropriation from the Legislature and upon establishing adequate mechanisms and procedures, shall publish the information collected in paragraph (1) of subdivision (a) on an Internet Web site available to the public.