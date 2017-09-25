AB 1455: Protects Corruption in Labor Negotiations With Politicians

By

Here is how corrupt Sacramento legislators, owned by the unions, protect the unions and their theft of public funds. This bill “This bill would also exempt from disclosure specific records of local agencies related to activities governed by the Meyers-Milias-Brown Act.” What does that mean? Secret negotiations between politicians receiving money from unions and union negotiations with public money can be kept from the public. This may be the most corrupt bill passed and about to be signed by the Democrats and the Guv. “CHAPTER 10 MEYERS-MILIAS-BROWN ACT LOCAL PUBLIC EMPLOYEE ORGANIZATIONS As of January 1, 2013 Purpose and intent (a) It is the purpose of this chapter to promote full communication between public employers and their employees by providing a reasonable method of resolving disputes regarding wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment between public employers and public employee organizations. It is also the purpose of this chapter to promote the improvement of personnel management and employer-employee relations within the various public agencies in the State of California by providing a uniform basis for recognizing the right of public employees to join organizations of their own choice and be represented by those organizations in their employment relationships with public agencies.

Assembly Bill No. 1455

Introduced by Assembly Member Bocanegra February 17, 2017

An act to amend Section 6254 of the Government Code, relating to public records.

LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL’S DIGEST

AB 1455, Bocanegra. The California Public Records Act: exemptions.

Existing law, the California Public Records Act, requires state and local agencies to make their records available for public inspection, unless an exemption from disclosure applies. Existing law exempts from disclosure specific records of state agencies related to activities governed by the Dills Act, the State Excluded Employees Bill of Rights, and the Higher Education Employer-Employee Relations Act.

This bill would also exempt from disclosure specific records of local agencies related to activities governed by the Meyers-Milias-Brown Act.

The California Constitution requires local agencies, for the purpose of ensuring public access to the meetings of public bodies and the writings of public officials and agencies, to comply with a statutory enactment that amends or enacts laws relating to public records or open meetings and contains findings demonstrating that the enactment furthers the constitutional requirements relating to this purpose.

This bill would make legislative findings to that effect.

Existing constitutional provisions require that a statute that limits the right of access to the meetings of public bodies or the writings of public officials and agencies be adopted with findings demonstrating the interest protected by the limitation and the need for protecting that interest.

This bill would make legislative findings to that effect.

Digest Key

Vote: MAJORITY Appropriation: NO Fiscal Committee: NO Local Program: NO