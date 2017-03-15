AB 1525: Anti-2nd Amendment Bill by REPUBLICAN Assemblywoman Catherine Baker

By

A couple of weeks ago, GOP Assemblywoman Catherine Baker, held a joint Townhall with Democrat/Socialist State Senator Steve Glazer. Last year she announced that in the November election she was voting for Condie Rice for President, NOT Donald Trump. In fact, she told the Contra Costa and Alameda County Republican Central Committee they had to support and vote for her, because “her preference” was Republican. Actually Trump was the only Republican nominee on the ballot—she was not nominated to run for Assembly by the Republican Party. “This bill (AB 1525), instead, would require a specified warning to be given to a person who takes the firearms safety certificate examination and would make a passing grade on the firearms safety certificate test at least 85%. The bill would also require the applicant to acknowledge receipt of the prescribed warning prior to issuance of the firearm safety certificate. The bill would require the department to update the testing material at least once every five years.” Baker is carrying the water of the Brady Campaign and the anti-Second Amendment effort of the radical Left. I wonder if Baker owns a gun? This is why the Democrats have a super majority in Sacramento—people like Baker have harmed the Republican Brand. Do you support a Party that gives hundreds of thousands to Baker and others like her? This is what GOP Assemblywoman Catherine Baker told a friend of mine as to why she introduced this bill, “She said that if she did not introduce it, and limit its scope, there were lots of Dems that would want it. It likely would have been much worse, then.” This is explains why Congressman Tom McClintock call the Republican Party the “Stupid Party”. Do you buy her reasoning for selling out the 2nd Amendment?

CALIFORNIA LEGISLATURE— 2017–2018 REGULAR SESSION

Assembly Bill No. 1525

Introduced by Assembly Member Baker

(Coauthors: Assembly Members Burke and Levine) February 17, 2017

An act to amend Sections 23640, 26835, 31630, 31640, 31645 of the Penal Code, relating to firearms.

LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL’S DIGEST

AB 1525, as introduced, Baker. Firearms warnings.

Existing law requires prescribed warnings on the packaging of any firearm and descriptive materials that accompany a firearm sold or transferred in the state by a licensed manufacturer or licensed dealer. Existing law also requires prescribed warnings to be posted within the premises of a licensed firearms dealer. Existing law requires the Department of Justice to develop an instructional manual to be made available to licensed firearms dealers, who are required to make it available to the public.

This bill would require a specified statement relating to the risks of firearms and the laws regulating firearms to be included in the warnings on the packaging of firearms and descriptive materials that accompany firearms, on the premises of a licensed dealer, and in the instructional manual developed by the department The bill would require additional specified warnings to be included at the premises of a licensed firearms dealer.

Existing law requires the department to develop a written objective test for the issuance of a firearm safety certificate, which is generally required for the purchase or receipt of a firearm. A passing grade to be issued a firearms safety certificate is at least 75%. Existing law requires the department to update the testing material for the firearm safety certificate test every five years.

This bill, instead, would require a specified warning to be given to a person who takes the firearms safety certificate examination and would make a passing grade on the firearms safety certificate test at least 85%. The bill would also require the applicant to acknowledge receipt of the prescribed warning prior to issuance of the firearm safety certificate. The bill would require the department to update the testing material at least once every five years.

Digest Key

Vote: MAJORITY Appropriation: NO Fiscal Committee: YES Local Program: NO

Bill Text

The people of the State of California do enact as follows:

SECTION 1.

Section 23640 of the Penal Code is amended to read:

23640.

(a) The packaging of any firearm and any descriptive materials that accompany any firearm sold or transferred in this state, or delivered for sale in this state, by any licensed manufacturer, or licensed dealer, shall bear a label containing the following warning statement:

WARNING

The presence of a firearm in the home can significantly increase the risk of suicide, homicide, and unintentional shootings for household members. Firearms must be handled responsibly and securely stored to prevent access by children and other unauthorized users. California has strict laws pertaining to firearms and you can be fined or imprisoned for failure to comply with them. Visit the web site of the California Attorney General at https://oag.ca.gov/firearms for information on firearms laws applicable to you and how you can comply.

Children are attracted to and can operate firearms that can cause severe injuries or death.

Prevent child access by always keeping guns locked away and unloaded when not in use. If you keep a loaded firearm where a child obtains and improperly uses it, you may be fined or sent to prison.

A yellow triangle containing an exclamation mark shall appear immediately before the word “Warning” on the label.

(b) If the firearm is sold or transferred without accompanying packaging, the warning label or notice shall be affixed to the firearm itself by a method to be prescribed by regulation of the Attorney General.

(c) The warning statement required under subdivisions (a) and (b) shall satisfy both of the following requirements:

(1) It shall be displayed in its entirety on the principal display panel of the firearm’s package, and on any descriptive materials that accompany the firearm.

(2) It shall be displayed in both English and Spanish, in conspicuous and legible type in contrast by typography, layout, or color with other printed matter on that package or descriptive materials, in a manner consistent with Part 1500.121 of Title 16 of the Code of Federal Regulations, or successor regulations thereto.

SEC. 2.

Section 26835 of the Penal Code is amended to read:

26835.

A licensee shall post conspicuously within the licensed premises the following warnings in block letters not less than one inch in height:

(a) “THE PRESENCE OF A FIREARM IN THE HOME CAN SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE THE RISK OF SUICIDE, HOMICIDE, OR UNINTENTIONAL SHOOTINGS FOR HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS. FIREARMS MUST BE HANDLED RESPONSIBLY AND SECURELY STORED TO PREVENT ACCESS BY CHILDREN AND OTHER NONAUTHORIZED USERS. CALIFORNIA HAS STRICT LAWS PERTAINING TO FIREARMS AND YOU CAN BE FINED OR IMPRISONED FOR FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THEM. VISIT THE WEB SITE OF THE CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL AT HTTPS://OAG.CA.GOV/FIREARMS FOR INFORMATION ON FIREARMS LAWS APPLICABLE TO YOU AND HOW YOU CAN COMPLY.

(a)

(b) “IF YOU KEEP A LOADED FIREARM WITHIN ANY PREMISES UNDER YOUR CUSTODY OR CONTROL, AND A PERSON UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE OBTAINS IT AND USES IT, RESULTING IN INJURY OR DEATH, OR CARRIES IT TO A PUBLIC PLACE, YOU MAY BE GUILTY OF A MISDEMEANOR OR A FELONY UNLESS YOU STORED THE FIREARM IN A LOCKED CONTAINER OR LOCKED THE FIREARM WITH A LOCKING DEVICE, TO KEEP IT FROM TEMPORARILY FUNCTIONING.”

(b)“IF

(c) “CHILDREN ARE ATTRACTED TO AND CAN OPERATE FIREARMS THAT CAN CAUSE SEVERE INJURIES OR DEATH. PREVENT CHILD ACCESS BY STORING FIREARMS SECURELY. IF YOU KEEP A PISTOL, REVOLVER, OR OTHER FIREARM CAPABLE OF BEING CONCEALED UPON THE PERSON, WITHIN ANY PREMISES UNDER YOUR CUSTODY OR CONTROL, AND A PERSON UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE GAINS ACCESS TO THE FIREARM, AND CARRIES IT OFF-PREMISES, YOU MAY BE GUILTY OF A MISDEMEANOR, UNLESS YOU STORED THE FIREARM IN A LOCKED CONTAINER, OR LOCKED THE FIREARM WITH A LOCKING DEVICE, TO KEEP IT FROM TEMPORARILY FUNCTIONING.”

(c)

(d) “IF ”YOU MAY BE FINED OR SENT TO PRISON IF YOU KEEP A FIREARM WHERE A MINOR IS LIKELY TO ACCESS IT OR IF A MINOR OBTAINS AND IMPROPERLY USES THE FIREARM UNLESS YOU STORED THE FIREARM IN A LOCKED CONTAINER OR LOCKED THE FIREARM WITH A LOCKING DEVICE. IF YOU KEEP ANY FIREARM WITHIN ANY PREMISES UNDER YOUR CUSTODY OR CONTROL, AND A PERSON UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE GAINS ACCESS TO THE FIREARM, AND CARRIES IT OFF-PREMISES TO A SCHOOL OR SCHOOL-SPONSORED EVENT, YOU MAY BE GUILTY OF A MISDEMEANOR, INCLUDING A FINE OF UP TO FIVE THOUSAND DOLLARS ($5,000), UNLESS YOU STORED THE FIREARM IN A LOCKED CONTAINER, OR LOCKED THE FIREARM WITH A LOCKING DEVICE.”

(d)

(e) “IF YOU NEGLIGENTLY STORE OR LEAVE A LOADED FIREARM WITHIN ANY PREMISES UNDER YOUR CUSTODY OR CONTROL, WHERE A PERSON UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE IS LIKELY TO ACCESS IT, YOU MAY BE GUILTY OF A MISDEMEANOR, INCLUDING A FINE OF UP TO ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS ($1,000), UNLESS YOU STORED THE FIREARM IN A LOCKED CONTAINER, OR LOCKED THE FIREARM WITH A LOCKING DEVICE.”

(e)

(f) “DISCHARGING FIREARMS IN POORLY VENTILATED AREAS, CLEANING FIREARMS, OR HANDLING AMMUNITION MAY RESULT IN EXPOSURE TO LEAD, A SUBSTANCE KNOWN TO CAUSE BIRTH DEFECTS, REPRODUCTIVE HARM, AND OTHER SERIOUS PHYSICAL INJURY. HAVE ADEQUATE VENTILATION AT ALL TIMES. WASH HANDS THOROUGHLY AFTER EXPOSURE.”

(f)

(g) “FEDERAL REGULATIONS PROVIDE THAT IF YOU DO NOT TAKE PHYSICAL POSSESSION OF THE FIREARM THAT YOU ARE ACQUIRING OWNERSHIP OF WITHIN 30 DAYS AFTER YOU COMPLETE THE INITIAL BACKGROUND CHECK PAPERWORK, THEN YOU HAVE TO GO THROUGH THE BACKGROUND CHECK PROCESS A SECOND TIME IN ORDER TO TAKE PHYSICAL POSSESSION OF THAT FIREARM.”

(g)

(h) “NO PERSON SHALL MAKE AN APPLICATION TO PURCHASE MORE THAN ONE PISTOL, REVOLVER, OR OTHER FIREARM CAPABLE OF BEING CONCEALED UPON THE PERSON WITHIN ANY 30-DAY PERIOD AND NO DELIVERY SHALL BE MADE TO ANY PERSON WHO HAS MADE AN APPLICATION TO PURCHASE MORE THAN ONE PISTOL, REVOLVER, OR OTHER FIREARM CAPABLE OF BEING CONCEALED UPON THE PERSON WITHIN ANY 30-DAY PERIOD.”

(h)

(i) “IF A FIREARM YOU OWN OR POSSESS IS LOST OR STOLEN, YOU MUST REPORT THE LOSS OR THEFT TO A LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHERE THE LOSS OR THEFT OCCURRED WITHIN FIVE DAYS OF THE TIME YOU KNEW OR REASONABLY SHOULD HAVE KNOWN THAT THE FIREARM HAD BEEN LOST OR STOLEN.”

SEC. 3.

Section 31630 of the Penal Code is amended to read:

31630.

(a) The department shall develop an instruction manual in English and in Spanish. The department shall make the instructional manual available to firearms dealers licensed pursuant to Sections 26700 to 26915, inclusive, who shall make it available to the general public. Essential portions of the manual may be included in the pamphlet described in Section 34205.

(b) The department shall develop audiovisual materials in English and in Spanish to be issued to instructors certified by the department.

(c) The department shall solicit input from any reputable association or organization, including any law enforcement association that has as one of its objectives the promotion of firearms safety, in the development of the firearm safety certificate instructional materials.

(d)This section shall become operative on January 1, 2015.

(d) The instruction manual shall prominently include the following firearm safety warning:

The presence of a firearm in the home can significantly increase the risk of suicide, homicide, and unintentional shootings for household members. Firearms must be handled responsibly and securely stored to prevent access by children and other unauthorized users. California has strict laws pertaining to firearms, and you can be fined or imprisoned for failure to comply with them. Visit the web site of the California Attorney General at https://oag.ca.gov/firearms for information on firearms laws applicable to you and how you can comply.

SEC. 4.

Section 31640 of the Penal Code is amended to read:

31640.

(a) The department shall develop a written objective test, in English and in Spanish, and prescribe its content, form, and manner, to be administered by an instructor certified by the department.

(b) If the person taking the test is unable to read, the examination shall be administered orally. If the person taking the test is unable to read English or Spanish, the test may be applied orally by a translator.

(c) The test shall cover, but not be limited to, all of the following:

(1) The laws applicable to carrying and handling firearms, particularly handguns.

(2) The responsibilities of ownership of firearms, particularly handguns.

(3) Current law as it relates to the private sale and transfer of firearms.

(4) Current law as it relates to the permissible use of lethal force.

(5) What constitutes safe firearm storage.

(6) Issues associated with bringing a firearm into the home.

(7) Prevention strategies to address issues associated with bringing firearms into the home.

(d) A person who is taking the test administered pursuant to subdivision (a) shall be given the following information in writing:

The presence of a firearm in the home can significantly increase the risk of suicide, homicide, and unintentional shootings for household members. Firearms must be handled responsibly and securely stored to prevent access by children and other unauthorized users. California has strict laws pertaining to firearms, and you can be fined or imprisoned for failure to comply with them. Visit the web site of the California Attorney General at https://oag.ca.gov/firearms for information on firearms laws applicable to you and how you can comply.

(d)

(e) The department shall update test materials related to this article at least once every five years.

(e)

(f) If a dealer licensed pursuant to Sections 26700 to 26915, inclusive, or his or her employee, or where the managing officer or partner is certified as an instructor pursuant to this article, he or she shall also designate a separate room or partitioned area for a person to take the objective test, and maintain adequate supervision to ensure that no acts of collusion occur while the objective test is being administered.

(f)This section shall become operative on January 1, 2015.

SEC. 5.

Section 31645 of the Penal Code is amended to read:

31645.

(a) An applicant for a firearm safety certificate shall successfully pass the objective test referred to in Section 31640, with a passing grade of at least 75 85 percent. Any person receiving a passing grade on the objective test shall immediately be issued a firearm safety certificate by the instructor. instructor, provided that, commencing January 1, 2019, the applicant has acknowledged receipt of the firearm safety warning required by subdivision (d) of Section 31640.

(b) An applicant who fails to pass the objective test upon the first attempt shall be offered additional instructional materials by the instructor, such as a videotape or booklet. The person may not retake the objective test under any circumstances until 24 hours have elapsed after the failure to pass the objective test upon the first attempt. The person failing the test on the first attempt shall take another version of the test upon the second attempt. All tests shall be taken from the same instructor except upon permission by the department, which shall be granted only for good cause shown. The instructor shall make himself or herself available to the applicant during regular business hours in order to retake the test.

(c)This section shall become operative on January 1, 2015.