AB 1578–Democrats to Make California a “Sanctuary State” for Marijuana—Not a Joke

Has California leaders smoked too much pot or drank too much fermented grapes? You would think they have some common sense and an IQ above room temperature. We passed Prop. 47 and crime is spiking—while cops are afraid of making arrests. In 2016 Californians bought over one million guns, since few expect government to protect us. We have the most poverty in the nation, the highest taxes and cost of housing, water and energy. Yet. Sen. Hertzberg has SB 640 to raise sales taxes by $123 billion a year, and Guv Brown wants $53 billion for roads—since he has misspent the money already given him. “This bill would prohibit a state or local agency, as defined, from taking certain actions without a court order signed by a judge, including using agency money, facilities, property, equipment, or personnel to assist a federal agency to investigate, detain, detect, report, or arrest a person for commercial or noncommercial marijuana or medical cannabis activity that is authorized by law in the State of California and transferring an individual to federal law enforcement authorities for purposes of marijuana enforcement.” In many cities police are protecting rapists and murderers, domestic violence perpetrators, from the Federal government and deportation. Now the sanctuary movement is going to do the same for potheads and other violators of Federal law. Instead of changing the law—Sacramento Democrats prefer to protect the criminals and law breakers. California is the Wild West.

February 18, 2017

CALIFORNIA LEGISLATURE— 2017–2018 REGULAR SESSION

Assembly Bill No. 1578

Introduced by Assembly Member Jones-Sawyer

(Coauthors: Assembly Members Bonta, Chiu, and Wood)

(Coauthors: Senators Skinner and Wiener) February 17, 2017

An act to add Section 11362.6 to the Health and Safety Code, relating to marijuana.

LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL’S DIGEST

AB 1578, as introduced, Jones-Sawyer. Marijuana and cannabis programs: cooperation with federal authorities.

Existing law, the Medical Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MCRSA) provides for the licensure and regulation of medical marijuana, which responsibility is generally divided between the Bureau of Marijuana Control within the Department of Consumer Affairs, the Department of Food and Agriculture, and the State Department of Public Health. The Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act (AUMA), an initiative measure enacted by the approval of Proposition 64 at the November 8, 2016, statewide general election, provides for the licensure and regulation of commercial nonmedical marijuana activities, which responsibility is also generally divided between those same state entities. Existing law requires the State Department of Public Health to establish and maintain a voluntary program for the issuance of identification cards to qualified patients who have a physician’s recommendation for medical marijuana. Existing law requires the counties to process applications and maintain records for the identification card program.

This bill would prohibit a state or local agency, as defined, from taking certain actions without a court order signed by a judge, including using agency money, facilities, property, equipment, or personnel to assist a federal agency to investigate, detain, detect, report, or arrest a person for commercial or noncommercial marijuana or medical cannabis activity that is authorized by law in the State of California and transferring an individual to federal law enforcement authorities for purposes of marijuana enforcement.

Digest Key

Vote: MAJORITY Appropriation: NO Fiscal Committee: NO Local Program: NO

Bill Text

The people of the State of California do enact as follows:

SECTION 1.

Section 11362.6 is added to the Health and Safety Code, to read:

11362.6.

(a) A state or local agency shall not do any of the following without a court order signed by a judge:

(1) Use agency money, facilities, property, equipment, or personnel to assist a federal agency to investigate, detain, detect, report, or arrest a person for commercial or noncommercial marijuana or medical cannabis activity that is authorized by law in the State of California.

(2) Respond to a request made by a federal agency for personal information about an individual who is authorized to possess, cultivate, transport, manufacture, sell, or possess for sale marijuana or marijuana products or medical cannabis or medical cannabis products, if that request is made for the purpose of investigating or enforcing federal marijuana law.

(3) Provide information about a person who has applied for or received a license to engage in commercial marijuana or commercial medical cannabis activity pursuant to MCRSA or AUMA.

(4) Transfer an individual to federal law enforcement authorities for purposes of marijuana enforcement or detain an individual at the request of federal law enforcement for conduct that is legal under state law.

(b) For purposes of this section, the following definitions shall apply:

(1) “AUMA” means the Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use Marijuana Act, enacted by the approval of Proposition 64 at the November 8, 2016, statewide general election and generally codified in Division 10 (commencing with Section 26000) of the Business and Professions Code.

(2) “MCRSA” means the Medical Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act, generally codified in Chapter 3.5 (commencing with Section 19300) of Division 8 of the Business and Professions Code, and other provisions regarding licensing of cultivators, manufacturers, testing laboratories, distributors, and dispensaries of medical cannabis and medical cannabis products located in this article and in Article 2.5 (commencing with Section 11362.7).

(3) “State or local agency” means all of the following:

(A) A law enforcement agency, including, but not limited to, police, sheriffs, university police, and other campus police agencies.

(B) A licensing authority under AUMA or MCRSA.

(C) Any other state or local agency with information that identifies licensees under AUMA or MCRSA.

(D) A city, county, city and county, or state agency with information regarding individuals who have obtained medical marijuana program cards pursuant to Article 2.5 (commencing with Section 11362.7).