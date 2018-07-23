AB 1810 adds to the foolishness of Props 47 and 57

By

By The Daily Press Editorial Board, 7/8/18

By now, Californians shouldn’t be surprised at anything coming out of the state legislature in Sacramento or that is signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown.

However, when bills and laws seem intent on adding to the misery of law-abiding Californians, it’s difficult not to cry foul.

So it is with Assembly Bill 1810, which just adds to the foolishness of Propositions 47 and 57 when it comes to crime and punishment in the Golden State.

The bill has no credited author (imagine that, no one wanted to affix their name to it).

It was a so-called budget “trailer bill” and when Brown signed it, it took effect immediately.

One of its many provisions appears to give defendants a chance to have to their charges dismissed and even evidence of their arrest erased from the record if they can convince a judge the crime they were arrested for was caused by a treatable mental disorder.

Here’s how the bill itself reads:

“This bill would establish a procedure of diversion for defendants with mental disorders through which the court would be authorized to grant pretrial diversion, for a period no longer than 2 years, to a defendant suffering from a mental disorder, on an accusatory pleading alleging the commission of a misdemeanor or felony offense, in order to allow the defendant to undergo mental health treatment. … The bill would, among other things, require the court, after notice to the defendant, defense counsel, and the prosecution, to hold a hearing to determine whether the criminal proceedings should be reinstated, whether the treatment program should be modified, or whether the defendant should be conserved and referred to the conservatorship investigator, if the defendant is charged with, or is engaged in, certain criminal offenses, if the defendant is performing unsatisfactorily in diversion, or if the defendant is gravely disabled, as defined. If the defendant has performed satisfactorily in diversion, the bill would require the court to dismiss the defendant’s criminal charges, with a record filed with the Department of Justice indicating the disposition of the case diverted, and the arrest deemed never to have occurred, and would require the court to order access to the record of the arrest restricted, except as specified.”

Not surprisingly, many in law enforcement are outraged. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan called AB1810 “the most irresponsible legislation our state has ever seen” and told the San Diego Union-Tribune that it would “wreak havoc in our criminal justice system.”

AB1810 is just another reason why it is time for a ballot initiative to reverse recent legislation that has given more rights to criminals than to victims, Props 47 and 57 included.