It is easy to find the differences between Republicans and Democrats in California. Assemblyman Phil Ting (Socialist Democrat—San Fran) has a bill to raise corporation taxes by 10%–because Trump cut corporate taxes from 35% to 21%. Other Democrats want to increase the property taxes on commercial and industrial property. Then you have GOP’er Assemblyman Vince Fong, AB 1922. “Specifically, the main components of the proposal are: (1) Personal Income Tax: Lower the state personal income tax rate for middle class individuals and families (2) Small Business Tax: Eliminate the franchise tax on small businesses; and (3) Homeowner Tax Exemption: Double the $7,000 homeowners property tax exemption “We don’t need gimmicks—California taxpayers deserve relief from the tax burden imposed on them by Sacramento year after year,” said Assemblyman Fong. “We have to make California more competitive with other states and help ordinary Californians afford to live and work in this state.” What Republicans in Washington give, Democrats in Sacramento want to take. Which side are you on?

AB 1922: Assemblyman Vince Fong Introduces Middle Class/Small Businesses Tax Cut Plan with Support of Taxpayer and Small Business Groups

Assemblyman Vince Fong, 1/24/18

SACRAMENTO—Today, Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County) introduced AB 1922– the California Competitiveness and Innovation Act–a California middle class and small business tax cut proposal. AB 1922 is supported by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayer Association and the National Federation of Independent Businesses. The intent of this legislation is to make California competitive with other states, especially for California families and small businesses that are struggling to survive under California’s high-priced tax code.

“Sacramento is expecting a $7 billion surplus this fiscal year, yet California taxpayers are forced to pay more and more taxes every year,” said Jon Coupal, President of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. “This proposal, in a significant way, makes California more affordable by finally providing real relief for taxpayers and homeowners.”

“NFIB fully supports this much-needed tax cut proposal because small businesses are being strangled by the unreasonably high cost of doing business in California,” said Shawn Lewis, Policy Director for the National Federation of Independent Business/California. “California is the only state in the nation that imposes a punitive franchise tax on businesses, which puts our small businesses at a competitive disadvantage and contributes to the closing down of these businesses and exodus of good-paying jobs to other states.”

In the coming weeks, AB 1922 will be referred to a policy committee in the Assembly.