AB 1993, as introduced, Wicks. Employment: COVID-19 vaccination requirements for ALL Employees.

Freedom? AB 1993 ends it in California. It mandates that in order to work at a taco stand you must first have taken the dangerous job. Under this bill, no joke, you will not be able to work for yourself without first endangering your health. So, when Aaron Rodgers plays the Rams, unless he takes the jab, he will not be allowed to play! “This bill would require an employer to require each person who is an employee or independent contractor, and who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, to show proof to the employer, or an authorized agent thereof, that the person has been vaccinated against COVID-19. This bill would establish an exception from this vaccination requirement for a person who is ineligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine due to a medical condition or disability or because of a sincerely held religious belief, as specified, and would require compliance with various other state and federal laws. The bill would require proof-of-vaccination status to be obtained in a manner that complies with federal and state privacy laws and not be retained by the employer, unless the person authorizes the employer to retain proof.” If passed, within a month the California economy will collapse and we will have gridlock on the 10 and 80 freeways with people fleeing the State to save themselves.

AB 1993, as introduced, Wicks. Employment: COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Assemblywoman Buffy Wicxks, 2/10/22

Existing law, the California Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA), establishes the Department of Fair Employment and Housing within the Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency and sets forth its powers and duties relating to the enforcement of civil rights laws with respect to housing and employment.

Existing federal law, the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, authorizes the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services to approve new drugs and products, including vaccines, for introduction into interstate commerce, and authorizes the secretary to authorize vaccines for use in an emergency upon declaring a public health emergency. On February 4, 2020, the secretary determined that there is a public health emergency and declared circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of drugs and biological products. The secretary subsequently authorized the emergency use of 3 vaccines for the prevention of COVID-19, and on August 23, 2021, the secretary approved a vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19.

The California Emergency Services Act authorizes the Governor to declare a state of emergency during conditions of disaster or extreme peril to persons or property, including epidemics. On March 4, 2020, the Governor declared a state of emergency relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pursuant to this authority, the Governor issued several executive orders requiring individuals in specified employment, health care, school, or other settings to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination status, unless specified exceptions are met.

This bill would require an employer to require each person who is an employee or independent contractor, and who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, to show proof to the employer, or an authorized agent thereof, that the person has been vaccinated against COVID-19. This bill would establish an exception from this vaccination requirement for a person who is ineligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine due to a medical condition or disability or because of a sincerely held religious belief, as specified, and would require compliance with various other state and federal laws. The bill would require proof-of-vaccination status to be obtained in a manner that complies with federal and state privacy laws and not be retained by the employer, unless the person authorizes the employer to retain proof.

This bill would require, on January 1, 2023, each employer to affirm, in a form and manner provided by the department, that each employee or independent contractor complied with these provisions, and would require the employer to affirm that each new employee or independent contractor is in compliance at the time of hiring or contracting with that person. The bill would require the department to impose a penalty of an unspecified amount on an employer for any violation of these provisions.

This bill would repeal these provisions when the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices determines that COVID-19 vaccinations are no longer necessary for the health and safety of individuals.

This bill would include findings that changes proposed by this bill address a matter of statewide concern rather than a municipal affair and, therefore, apply to all cities, including charter cities.

This bill would declare that its provisions are severable.