AB 3121: Makes Unions Your Minister/Doctor—Privileged Conversations!

Talk to an attorney, doctor or Minister and your discussions can not be disclosed. This is not a joke—AB 3121 pretends that your conversations with the extortionist unions are covered by “privilege and can not be disclosed. So as they harass you, bully you, steal from your paycheck, nothing can be disclosed when you want it to stop.

“AB 3121 by Assembly Member Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) is set to be heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 19. The bill would expand the evidentiary privileges given to attorneys and physicians to union agents when they are conversing with employees of a company represented by their union. AB 3121 would make both the union agent and employee the holder of the privilege, allowing the union agent to prevent the employee from disclosing the content of their own communications with the agent, even if it impedes the resolution of a workplace investigation.

You understand that—if a worker complains and brings action against a company and union—facts and information is not allowed to be brought forth. That means unions and get away saying and doing anything and AB 3121 protects them from the law and civil suits.