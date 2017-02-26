AB 424: Bill may remove gun option for schools

By

The students attending Kingsburg High School are the safest students in California. Under certain regulations, guns are allowed on campus. If a terrorist, thug or violent group comes on campuses, the students and faculty are not dead ducks, sitting, waiting to be killed. They can fight back! Of course the Democrats prefer to protect the criminals while throwing the decent campus community to funerals. ““When kids come to school, they want to learn but they also want to be safe,” he said in a live feed of the announcement. McCarty said he thinks school districts that have allowed guns on campus are taking advantage of a loophole in the Gun-Free School Zone Act that was passed in 1995. More than 200 school shootings have taken place in the United States since 2013, but McCarty says only trained law enforcement should ever enter a campus armed. In a hostage situation the cops do not come on campus. Why does Assemblyman McCarty hate children and teachers so much as he does not care if they come home after school. Shame on him for preferring to protect bad people instead of the victims.

Laura Brown, Hansford Sentinel, 2/22/17





KINGSBURG – A new bill proposed in the California Assembly seeking to end all guns on campus – even those allowed by school superintendents – could reverse a Kingsburg High School board policy made in April.

Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, proposed Assembly Bill 424 on Feb. 13 at a press conference at the Met Sacramento High School surrounded by families of gun violence victims.

“When kids come to school, they want to learn but they also want to be safe,” he said in a live feed of the announcement.

McCarty said he thinks school districts that have allowed guns on campus are taking advantage of a loophole in the Gun-Free School Zone Act that was passed in 1995.

More than 200 school shootings have taken place in the United States since 2013, but McCarty says only trained law enforcement should ever enter a campus armed.

“Some schools have been using these tragedies to promote policies to bring more firearms on campus,” he said. “We’re here today to say that’s a scenario that doesn’t make sense. The risk-to-reward ratio just doesn’t make sense.”

It was at the April 11, 2016 school board meeting that Kingsburg Joint Union High School District board members approved having Superintendent Randy Morris select five employees to carry a weapon on campus. Those staff members were required to have valid concealed carry permits, go through training and file firearms agreements.

Also, each employee’s discipline record, evaluations, employee conduct on and off campus and firearms experience would be considered prior to approval.

Morris and school board members said student and staff safety was the primary factor in making the decision. Now that this safety measure may be eliminated, Morris said the board will have to consider what to do next regarding keeping students safe.

“Our district will maintain with its current policy implementation as long as we have the right to do so,” he said. “If and when that right is taken away, the board will consider next steps.”

Aside from Kingsburg, Folsom Cordova Unified, Anderson Union and Kern school districts have also allowed employees to carry guns on campus.

AB 424 will be considered by the California State Assembly this March. To view McCarty’s live Facebook broadcast of his introduction of the bill, log on to www.fb.com/AsmKevinMcCarty. To read the introduced assembly bill, log on to http://bit.ly/2lcgxBn