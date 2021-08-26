AB 455: To Isolate Unvaccinated From Society! Being Rushed Through

By

AB 455 was a bill about transportation issues and the Golden Gate Bridge. It has been hijacked and is now the vehicle to force you to take the vaccine if you want to go to a hotel, restaurants, movie, gym. You will be able to get take out from Wendys or Popeyes. “Nearly everyone in California could be required to prove they’re fully vaccinated before entering restaurants, bars, movie theaters, gyms, hotels, stadiums and other indoor establishments under a draft of a proposed new law. The proposal, by Assembly members Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, Akilah Weber, D-San Diego, and Evan Low, D-Campbell, hasn’t yet been introduced in the Legislature. The Sacramento Bee obtained a copy of the draft. As written, the proposal would take effect immediately upon the governor’s signature, and would direct the Department of Public Health to develop an enforcement mechanism by Nov. 1. Hockey games, basketball and more will be affected. They are still trying to figure out how to keep you from a grocery store or drug store. Literally, they want to isolate people—including the 50% of first responders, nurses, cops, fire fighters and doctors who KNOW the problems of COVID, know the vaccines and refuse to take it. If passed we will have a caste system in California. The vaccinated and the unvaccinated. Watch as many of the unvaccinated flee the State in order to live a normal like instead of living in a Gulag.

California lawmakers weigh statewide vaccination requirement for indoor restaurants, venues

By Wes Venteicher, SLO Tribune, 8/26/21

Nearly everyone in California could be required to prove they’re fully vaccinated before entering restaurants, bars, movie theaters, gyms, hotels, stadiums and other indoor establishments under a draft of a proposed new law.

The proposal, by Assembly members Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, Akilah Weber, D-San Diego, and Evan Low, D-Campbell, hasn’t yet been introduced in the Legislature. The Sacramento Bee obtained a copy of the draft.

As written, the proposal would take effect immediately upon the governor’s signature, and would direct the Department of Public Health to develop an enforcement mechanism by Nov. 1.

The proposal would create one of the strictest statewide vaccination requirements in the nation. The state Department of Public Health said last week that it was leading the nation with a requirement that everyone attending an indoor event with 1,000 people or more show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. That requirement takes effect Sept. 20.

The new proposal comes as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas signed an order explicitly banning vaccination requirements in that state.

The new law would exempt children who aren’t eligible for vaccines and people who aren’t eligible due to a medical condition or disability, subject to verification.

The requirement wouldn’t apply to places where food is served exclusively for takeout or curbside pickup, according to the proposal.

The proposal also would allow employers to require their employees to show proof of vaccination as a condition of employment, or to submit weekly COVID-19 test results as an alternative.

That would essentially expand a requirement Gov. Gavin Newsom recently imposed on state employees. The new proposal would require public employers to meet and confer with labor unions over the new rules, addressing what has been a point of contention with state employee unions.

The proposal also would require both public and private employers to provide paid sick leave to employees for vaccination appointments and for recovery from any symptoms following vaccination.