We already have the protection, by law, of allowing illegal aliens voting in California elections—by NOT allowing a challenge at the polls of folks not here legally. We have ballot harvesting, so Democrats can collect ballots and turn in what they want and dump those they do not think vote for Progressives. Now we have another bill, to allow people to vote in numerous polls on the same day—without a vetting that they already voted.
AB 693 allows same day registration and the use of a non provisional ballot. This will open the floodgates to corruption. Why vote, if you are an honest citizen, knowing that dishonest votes have been cast and ballot harvesting manipulates the system by holding back honest votes? This is the definition of a totalitarian State—openly dishonest elections. Welcome to California.
AB 693: Another Effort to Legalize Ballot Fraud by Democrats
Linda Paine, CA Election Integrity Project, 6/10/19
Linda Paine
President and Co-founder
Election Integrity Project California
Profile