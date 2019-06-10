AB 693: Another Effort to Legalize Ballot Fraud by Democrats

June 10, 2019 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

We already have the protection, by law, of allowing illegal aliens voting in California elections—by NOT allowing a challenge at the polls of folks not here legally.  We have ballot harvesting, so Democrats can collect ballots and turn in what they want and dump those they do not think vote for Progressives.  Now we have another bill, to allow people to vote in numerous polls on the same day—without a vetting that they already voted.

AB 693 allows same day registration and the use of a non provisional ballot.  This will open the floodgates to corruption.  Why vote, if you are an honest citizen, knowing that dishonest votes have been cast and ballot harvesting manipulates the system by holding back honest votes?  This is the definition of a totalitarian State—openly dishonest elections.  Welcome to California.

AB 693:  Another Effort to Legalize Ballot Fraud by Democrats

Linda Paine, CA Election Integrity Project, 6/10/19    

Action Alert AB 693

Senator Thomas J. Umberg (Chair) (D)

https://sd34.senate.ca.gov/

Sacramento Office: 916 651-4034 Fax: 916 651-4934

District Office: 714 741-1034

            Sen. Umberg represents SD 34, Anaheim, Fountain Valley, Garden Grove, Huntington

Beach, Los Alamitos, Midway City, Orange, Rossmoor, Santa Ana, Seal Beach,

Westminster, Long Beach

Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D)

https://sd18.senate.ca.gov/

Sacramento Office: 916 651-4018 Fax: 916 651-4918

District Office: 818 901-5588

            Sen. Hertzberg represents SD 18, San Fernando Valley

Senator Connie M. Leyva (D)

https://sd20.senate.ca.gov/

Sacramento Office: 916 651-4020 Fax: 916 651-4920

District Office: (Chino) 909 591-7016; (San Bern.) 909 888-5360

            Sen. Leyva represents SD 20, Pomona, Chino, Ontario, Fontana, Bloomington, parts of

San Bernardino

Senator Henry I. Stern (D)

https://sd27.senate.ca.gov/

Sacramento Office: 916 651-4027 Fax: 916 651-4927

District Office: 818 876-3352

            Sen. Stern represents SD 27, Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Malibu, Moorpark,

Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, part of Santa Clarita, Canoga Park,

Chatsworth, Encino, Porter Ranch, Reseda, Lake Balboa, Tarzana, West Hills, Winnetka,

Woodland Hills.

Linda Paine

President and Co-founder 

Election Integrity Project  California

